FM Qureshi Congratulates Nation After Successful Visit To USA

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while declaring the Palestine Mission a success, said that “congratulations to the entire Pakistani nation” for the purpose for which the Prime Minister had sent him was a success.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was accorded a hearty welcome at Islamabad Airport on his return home after supporting his voice for Palestine in the United Nations. A large number of PTI leaders and workers greeted the Foreign Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, the Foreign Minister said that he had been sent by Prime Minister Imran Khan to fight the case of Palestine, which he succeeded in. The ceasefire has been declared in Palestine.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that four meetings of the Security Council were held and all four were inconclusive but our joint efforts led to the meeting of the UN General Assembly. The issue of Palestine was raised in the world’s largest parliament.

He said that on the night of 27th Ramadan, Israel violated the sanctity of Masjid Al-Aqsa Mosque, a permanent solution must be found to the Palestinian issue, voices are being raised for the rights of Palestinians.

“I pay tribute to the citizens, thousands of people in Karachi today expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

The Foreign Minister said that “if Imran Khan had not handed over the mission to me, it would not have been possible.”

I attribute this success to my Quaid (leader) Imran Khan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan tomorrow.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi during his visit he attended the special meeting of the UNGA 75 session on Palestine and held meetings with his counterparts from other countries as well as senior UN leadership on the situation in Palestine.

During his visit, the Foreign Minister also interacted with USA Senators, USA Congress members, Chairperson & Co-Chair of Congressional Pakistan Caucus, and members of House of Representatives from America.

Qureshi also interacted with members of the Pakistani-American community and representative of Pakistan & international media.