Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in his recent remarks, lambasted the Jahangir Tareen group within the PTI, questioning their trust and loyalty towards the premier.

In his statement, the Foreign Minister called out the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers that are supporting Jahangir Tareen.

“[They say] we are with you [the PTI] and then they say that they are not with us. Then they say Imran Khan is their leader. If that is so, then why the contradiction?” he asked.

“Imran Khan has said he is not out to get revenge,” said FM Qureshi.

He said that the sugar mafia has been blackmailing this government, adding that they threaten of turning the “majority into a minority”.

“I tell Imran Khan to take a stand,” Shah Mahmood added.

Jahangir Tareen Rejects Reports About A ‘Separate Group’

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen had rejected all media reports on the formation of the ‘Jahangir Tareen Group’.

He said, “I reject these media reports and want to make it clear that we were, are and will remain part of PTI.”

“When my colleagues met Prime Minister Imran Khan, he was contented and nominated Ali Zafar to inquire into the matter,” he said.

He further said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had handed over the documents to him on which the matter was raised, ie provided all the money trail.

He said that Ali Zafar’s report would come to light soon.

“When Prime Minister Imran Khan said that there would be no retaliation against Tareen and justice would be done, I had full faith in him,” he said.

Tareen added that Prime Minister Imran Khan is fulfilling the requirements of justice. He also reiterated that we are and will remain a part of PTI.

Also, he had blamed the media for making a huge deal about the news.