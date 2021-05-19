Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is all set to attend the United Nations General-Assembly (UNGA) session on May 20th, held a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Presidential Palace and exchanged views over the ongoing Israel-Palestine clashes.

After visiting Turkey on Tuesday, Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on the Turkish President in Ankara. Both the countries reaffirmed that the international community has a collective responsibility to ensure necessary steps to address the grave situation in Palestine.

The leaders also discussed the ongoing preparations for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council that will be held in Turkey this year.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi reiterated appreciation for Turkey’s principled and steadfast support on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He also lauded Turkey’s estimable efforts to re-energize the Afghan peace process.

In his tweet, the Foreign Minister also said, “My PM Imran Khan looks forward to visit Turkey this year to participate in the next session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.”

Pakistan thanks Turkey for standing with us in the #FATF and appreciate Turkey’s re-energizing of the Afghan peace process.

We look forward to the early convening of the Istanbul Conference on Afghanistan. https://t.co/Y6zkF4LTvg — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) May 18, 2021

Prior to this, FM Qureshi also met his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Ankara.

During the meeting, the two Foreign Ministers discussed ways to mobilize the international community to help stop Israeli aggression against the Palestinians.

The Foreign Minister apprised his Turkish counterpart of the sentiment prevailing in Pakistan in support of the people of Palestine including the resolution unanimously adopted by the National Assembly of Pakistan.

🇵🇰🇹🇷FMs discussed ways to mobilize int’l community to help stop #Israeli aggression against #Palestinians & reaffirmed that int’l community had a collective resp. in ensuring necessary steps to help address the dire situation, restore☮️ & facilitate a just solution. 2/2 🇵🇰🇹🇷🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/XERQ6fFQOQ — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) May 18, 2021

Underscoring Pakistan’s abiding interest in a peaceful, secure, and stable Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Qureshi illustrated Pakistan’s consistent efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

He expressed the hope that the Afghan parties would seize the opportunity and work out an inclusive politically negotiated settlement.

FM Calls Upon Entire Muslim Community To Help Stop Israel’s Persecution In Gaza

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who arrived in Turkey today on an extensive diplomatic mission, said that Pakistan was establishing contacts with different countries in a bid to pressure Israel to stop violence against Palestine, which entered the 9th consecutive day.

In a statement on Tuesday, Shah Mahmood said the Muslims residing in European countries must also play their role in this regard.

He said, “The bombardment in Palestine has resulted in a power outage and affected the supplies of essential commodities.” “It will be lamentable if the international community remained silent on the Palestinian situation, added the Foreign Minister.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan is on an extensive diplomatic mission to draw global attention towards the fast-deteriorating situation in Palestine. 🇵🇰🇵🇸#PakistanStandsWithPalestine pic.twitter.com/ylTMk38bAa — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) May 18, 2021

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said hurdles are being created so that the Palestinian Foreign Minister could not attend the UN General Assembly session. He said we will wait for the Palestinian Foreign Minister and want him to accompany us for the session.

After his visit to Turkey, Qureshi, along with foreign ministers of Sudan, Palestine and Turkey will, then, leave for New York to attend the UNGA meeting, set to take place on May 20.

The Foreign Minister will also address an emergency session of the UNGA to reaffirm Pakistan’s support for the cause of oppressed Palestinians.

During his stay in New York, FM Qureshi will hold important meetings with different key figures and talk to international media and present Pakistan’s stance over the situation in Palestine.