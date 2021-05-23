FM Qureshi Returns To Pakistan After Highly Successful Visit To USA

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday evening has returned to Pakistan after a successful visit to the United States of America (USA).

Shah Mahmood Qureshi during his visit he attended the special meeting of the UNGA 75 session on Palestine and held meetings with his counterparts from other countries as well as senior UN leadership on the situation in #Palestine.

FM @SMQureshiPTI concluded a highly successful visit to🗽 during which he attended the special meeting of #UNGA75 on #Palestine, and held meetings with his counterparts from other countries as well as senior @UN leadership on situation in #Palestine. Here is a 🎥 recap. pic.twitter.com/UHA3hwZfUB — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) May 23, 2021

During his visit, the Foreign Minister also interacted with USA Senators, USA Congress members, Chairperson & Co-Chair of Congressional Pakistan Caucus, and members of House of Representatives from America.

Qureshi also interacted with members of the Pakistani-American community and representative of Pakistan & international media.