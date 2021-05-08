FM Qureshi, Saudi Counterpart hold key talks; seek to boost bilateral ties

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is on a three-day official trip to Saudi Arabia alongside Prime Minister Imran Khan, held an important meeting with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud in Jeddah.

Matters related to bilateral relations, promotion of mutual cooperation as well as important international issues came under discussion during the meeting.

Both the Foreign Ministers stressed the need to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, energy, infrastructure, tourism and manpower sectors to further intensify bilateral relations.

They expressed the commitment that the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council being formed under an agreement signed during the visit of the Prime Minister will be made result-oriented.

FM Qureshi took to his Twitter and wrote, “To that end, we welcome an agreement to establish the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council, co-chaired by our PM and the Crown Prince, focussing on 3 key pillars: political/security, economic and cultural/social; this new structure will allow for greater collaboration.”

To that end, we welcome an agreement to establish the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council, co-chaired by our PM and the Crown Prince, focussing on 3 key pillars: political/security, economic and cultural/social; this new structure will allow for greater collaboration. https://t.co/cXm5lJ8bK3 — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) May 7, 2021

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also apprised Prince Faisal bin Farhan about human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan’s peace process.

Furthermore, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia also signed two agreements and two memorandum of understanding in different fields

Prior to their meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Saudi Arabia on a three-day official visit at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI arrives in Saudi Arabia. The Prime Minister was received by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and was accorded a warm welcome at King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah.#PMIKinKSA#رئيس_وزراء_باكستان_في_السعودية pic.twitter.com/UZbpWzNyM0 — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 7, 2021

During the visit, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and members of the Federal Cabinet accompanied the Prime Minister.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Allama Tahir Ashrafi and Special Assistant for Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill arrived in Jeddah to prepare for the visit.

After meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Saudi leaders, Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform Umrah with first lady Bushra Bibi and pay homage to the Holy Prophet in Medina.

On the other hand, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa held talks with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and Saudi Deputy Minister for Defence Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz on bilateral defence cooperation and regional security, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).