FM Qureshi speaks with congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

22nd May, 2021. 09:57 pm
Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday has shared Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace with congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

FM Qureshi said on the micro-blogging site Twitter that “Happy to speak with Congresswoman @JacksonLeeTX18, Chairperson of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus.”

“Appreciate Congressional Caucus’s role within the US Congress working tirelessly to improve bilateral relations between USA and Pakistan”, tweeted Foreign Minister. 

The Foreign Minister of Pakistan also said that he has spoken with Congresswoman Jackson on Pakistan’s vision for socio-economic progress & Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and prosperity including peace in Afghanistan.

“Further, we look forward to building greater inter-parliamentary ties between the United States and Pakistan,” said Qureshi.

Earlier, FM Qureshi had called on the leadership of the U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Non-Proliferation led by Chair Ami Bera and Ranking Member Steve Chabot.

In a Tweet, the foreign minister wrote, “a broad-based & strategic partnership advances our shared interests, bilaterally & regionally.”

FM Qureshi further added, “spoke about Pakistan key role in facilitating a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan & stressed that peace is a shared responsibility of Afghan parties and key stakeholders.”

He also highlighted continuing human rights violations in IIOJK and said that resolution of the J&K dispute pivotal to stability in South Asia.

