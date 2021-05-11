Double Click 970×250

FM Qureshi, Turkish counterpart Discuss Israeli atrocities against Innocent Palestinians

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

11th May, 2021. 02:15 pm
Adsense 300×600
FM Qureshi Turkish counterpart

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has on Tuesday spoke to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and discussed the ongoing brutal act of terrorism by Israeli Forces against the Palestinians in Jerusalem.

In his tweet today, FM Qureshi has termed the Israeli violence against innocent and unarmed Palestinians “absolutely unacceptable”.

He wrote, “Spoke to brother Mevlut Cavusoglu on the increasingly dire and oppressive situation in Palestine. Fully support Turkey’s call to convene a meeting of OCI and UN. Storming 1st Qibla of Islam Masjid Al-Aqsa, killing children and forcing evictions – absolutely unacceptable.”

He further said that Mevlut Cavusoglu is in Saudi Arabia and during talks with the Saudi Foreign Minister today, he will propose an emergency ministerial-level meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in order to effectively raise the voice of Muslim Ummah on the Palestinian issue.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a news conference, FM Qureshi said that there is no change in Pakistan’s historic and principled position on Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He said, “Pakistan and Kashmiri people have totally rejected the illegal steps taken by India on the 5th August 2019. He said Pakistan has raised its voice on the matter at all the international forums.”

“There is no ambiguity in Pakistan’s stance on the lingering dispute,” he added.

The Foreign Minister strongly condemned the Israeli violence against innocent and unarmed Palestinians. He further urged the international community to assemble its efforts to get stopped the Israeli atrocities against Palestinians.

“The international community must play its part in ending Israel’s violence,’ he appealed, ‘Pakistan’s position on Palestine is unequivocal,” the Foreign Minister said.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan fully expresses solidarity with the Palestinian people, and Prime Minister Imran Khan also made his position clear to the Secretary-General of the OIC.

Note that, the death toll has soared to 20 in ongoing Gaza airstrikes with 520 reported injuries, the Palestinian health ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the victims include nine children. The youngest victim was 10-years-old, Gaza health officials told.

The Israeli military said it struck several Hamas targets in response to continued rocket fire out of Gaza. It said eight sites were struck.

Hamas fired dozens of rockets into Israel, including a barrage that set off air raid sirens as far away as Jerusalem, after almost 300 Palestinians were hurt in violence at Al Aqsa mosque.

Seven members of one family, including three children, were killed in northern Gaza after an explosion whose origins were unknown.

Tensions in Jerusalem have been fuelled by the planned forced expulsions of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood and by an Israeli forces raid on Al Aqsa on one of the holiest nights of Ramadan.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

PM
27 mins ago
PM Imran warns Pakistan could face COVID crisis like India

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday warned that Pakistan could face a...
Russia school shooting
50 mins ago
Russia: School Shooting Incident Leaves Nine Dead, Others Injured

At least nine people have been killed and others left wounded after...
Eid Al-Fitr 2021 In UAE and Saudi Arabia
1 hour ago
Eid Al-Fitr 2021 In UAE & Saudi Arabia: Everything You Need To Know!

As the holy month of Ramadan comes at its end, Muslims are...
Saba Qamar
2 hours ago
Saba Qamar Leaves Fans Drooling Over Her Million Watt Beauty

Acclaimed showbiz actress Saba Qamar, who never fails to impress fans with...
Gaza Air Strikes Pakistani Celebs
2 hours ago
Pakistani Celebs Raise Voice For Innocent Palestinians Amid Israeli Air Strikes

Amidst the ongoing airstrikes by the Israeli Forces in Gaza, Several Pakistani...
Afghan Peace: FM underlines challenges, opportunities following COAS’s Kabul visit
2 hours ago
Afghan Peace: FM underlines challenges, opportunities following COAS’s Kabul visit

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Tuesday that hopes are high...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PM
27 mins ago
PM Imran warns Pakistan could face COVID crisis like India

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday warned that Pakistan could face a...
Russia school shooting
50 mins ago
Russia: School Shooting Incident Leaves Nine Dead, Others Injured

At least nine people have been killed and others left wounded after...
Sheheryar Munawar criticized
1 hour ago
Why did fans criticize Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui?

Fans did not like Pakistani heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar’s fashion and dressing sense,...
Eid Al-Fitr 2021 In UAE and Saudi Arabia
1 hour ago
Eid Al-Fitr 2021 In UAE & Saudi Arabia: Everything You Need To Know!

As the holy month of Ramadan comes at its end, Muslims are...