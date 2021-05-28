FM Qureshi Welcomes UNHRC’s Decision To Initiate Inquiry Against Israel

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has welcomed the decision of the United Nation Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to initiate an inquiry against Israel in response to grave violations of international law & human rights by Israel.

The Minister wrote On Twitter, “Welcome UNHRC adoption of the resolution tabled by Pakistan calling for ‘Ensuring respect for international humanitarian law & international human rights law’, establishing an ongoing commission of inquiry to investigate Human Rights abuses in Occupied Palestine including East Jerusalem & Israel.

Earlier, Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has received the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkir, who is on a three-day official visit to Pakistan.

FM Qureshi held a meeting with UNGA President on his arrival at the Foreign Office in Islamabad yesterday.

During the meeting, Volkan Bozkir reiterated that the United Nations (UN) position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is governed by the UN Charter and relevant UNSC resolutions, calling for a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices.

However, the Foreign Minister stressed the need for resolution of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir disputes in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

“Peace will remain elusive in the Middle East without the permanent resolution of the Palestine issue,” he said.

Qureshi further added, “Peace cannot be established in South Asia sans the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.”

The President of UNGA will hold important talks including regional peace and security issues. Moreover, Volkan Bozkir along with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will address a joint press conference and meet the top leadership including Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During his arrival, he was received by senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a UN representative in Islamabad and the Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul at the airport.

During his stay, Volkan Bozkir will have detailed talks with the Foreign Minister and call on the Pakistani leadership. The interactions will cover a wide range of political and socio-economic issues on the United Nations’ agenda.

Volkan Bozkır is the first Turkish national to preside over the UN General Assembly. He had visited Pakistan last year in August before taking the charge as the President of the UN General Assembly.

Peace Cannot Be Established Without Resolving The Palestinian Issue: Qureshi

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that peace in the Middle East cannot be established without resolving the Palestinian issue.

“My hands were strengthened by the unanimous resolution condemning Israeli attacks against the people of Palestine,” said the Foreign Minister.

FM Qureshi succeeded in adopting a joint strategy on the Palestinian issue with all political parties of Pakistan showing great support and generosity.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation OIC, Arab League, and Non-Aligned Movement member countries are grateful for the support received.

“I also met with the President of the Security Council”, said Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

“I would like to thank the Chinese Foreign Minister for his support on the Palestinian issue as China attaches great importance to the issue of Palestine,” he said.