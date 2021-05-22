Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday connected with U.S. Senator for Maryland, Chris Van Hollen.

According to the details, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister shared Pakistan’s emphasis on economic development and connectivity for closer trade and investment ties.

On the other hand, FM Qureshi also spoke of Pakistan’s efforts for a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister also appreciated Senator Chris Van Hollen’s legislation for Reconstruction Opportunity Zones.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also shared Pakistan’s commitment to and focus on climate change and the desire to work together for a unified approach.

Shared with Senator @ChrisVanHollen Pakistan’s commitment to and focus on climate change & the desire to work together for a unified approach. https://t.co/zgidhTNvE6 — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) May 22, 2021