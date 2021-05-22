Double Click 970×250

FM shares Pakistan’s emphasis on economic development with U.S. Senator

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

23rd May, 2021. 12:22 am
Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks with Chris Van Hollen

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday connected with U.S. Senator for Maryland, Chris Van Hollen. 

According to the details, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister shared Pakistan’s emphasis on economic development and connectivity for closer trade and investment ties.

On the other hand, FM Qureshi also spoke of Pakistan’s efforts for a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister also appreciated Senator Chris Van Hollen’s legislation for Reconstruction Opportunity Zones.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also shared Pakistan’s commitment to and focus on climate change and the desire to work together for a unified approach.

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi shared Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace with congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

FM Qureshi said on the micro-blogging site Twitter that “Happy to speak with Congresswoman @JacksonLeeTX18, Chairperson of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus.”

“Appreciate Congressional Caucus’s role within the US Congress working tirelessly to improve bilateral relations between USA and Pakistan”, tweeted Foreign Minister.

 

The Foreign Minister of Pakistan also said that he has spoken with Congresswoman Jackson on Pakistan’s vision for socio-economic progress & Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and prosperity including peace in Afghanistan.

“Further, we look forward to building greater inter-parliamentary ties between the United States and Pakistan,” said Qureshi.

 

 

