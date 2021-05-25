QUETTA: The accountability court has given a safe verdict in the Balochistan mega corruption case.

A Quetta accountability court has sentenced former finance secretary Mushtaq Raisani to 10 years in prison and ordered the confiscation of all his assets.

In addition, Khalid Lango, a former financial adviser, has been sentenced to 2 years and 2 months imprisonment in a mega-corruption case and his sentence will start from the time of his arrest during his trial, while former Local Government Secretary Abdul Basit and former Local Council Secretary Faisal Jamal were acquitted by the court.

It is to be noted that Finance Secretary Mushtaq Raisani was arrested on May 6, 2016, in a mega-corruption case. More than Rs. 64 crore in cash and jewellery were recovered from his house while the contractor Sohail Majeed and his brother were released after a plea bargain.

Note that, on November 11 2020, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) also filed a reference against Aslam Raisani and seven other accused of causing loss to the national exchequer.

Aslam Raisani, former senator Lashkari Raisani, former finance secretary and other accused had caused a loss of Rs 817 billion to the national exchequer.

Aslam Raisani has been accused of receiving millions of rupees for his family members as compensation.

Aslam Raisani had served as chief minister being a PPP member.