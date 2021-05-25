Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Former Balochistan Finance Secretary Mushtaq Raisani Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

25th May, 2021. 02:26 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Former Balochistan Finance Secretary Mushtaq Raisani Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

QUETTA: The accountability court has given a safe verdict in the Balochistan mega corruption case.

A Quetta accountability court has sentenced former finance secretary Mushtaq Raisani to 10 years in prison and ordered the confiscation of all his assets.

In addition, Khalid Lango, a former financial adviser, has been sentenced to 2 years and 2 months imprisonment in a mega-corruption case and his sentence will start from the time of his arrest during his trial, while former Local Government Secretary Abdul Basit and former Local Council Secretary Faisal Jamal were acquitted by the court.

It is to be noted that Finance Secretary Mushtaq Raisani was arrested on May 6, 2016, in a mega-corruption case. More than Rs. 64 crore in cash and jewellery were recovered from his house while the contractor Sohail Majeed and his brother were released after a plea bargain.

Note that, on November 11 2020, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) also filed a reference against Aslam Raisani and seven other accused of causing loss to the national exchequer.

Aslam Raisani, former senator Lashkari Raisani, former finance secretary and other accused had caused a loss of Rs 817 billion to the national exchequer.

Aslam Raisani has been accused of receiving millions of rupees for his family members as compensation.

Aslam Raisani had served as chief minister being a PPP member.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

India: Delhi Police Raids Twitter Office In Toolkit Case
14 mins ago
India: Delhi Police Raids Twitter Office In Toolkit Case

Police in the Indian capital, Delhi, arrived with a massive team on...
Afghanistan: 50 Taliban Killed In Clashes With Afghan Forces Near Kabul
34 mins ago
Afghanistan: 50 Taliban Killed In Clashes With Afghan Forces Near Kabul

The Afghan Defense Ministry says that 50 Taliban were killed fighting between government forces...
SBP Releases Statistics Of ATM Transactions During Ramadan, Eid
57 mins ago
SBP Releases Statistics Of ATM Transactions During Ramadan, Eid

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released statistics of ATM transactions...
PDM Chief expresses discontentment over PPP’s political behavior
57 mins ago
PDM Chief expresses discontentment over PPP’s political behavior

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday expressed displeasure...
PM Announces 50,000 Scholarships, Employment Programs For Youth
3 hours ago
PM Announces 50,000 Scholarships, Employment Programs For Youth

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced employment programs and 50,000 scholarships for...
Army Chief, US Defense Secretary discuss regional security matters
3 hours ago
Army Chief, US Defense Secretary discuss regional security matters

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had a telephonic conversation with...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

India: Delhi Police Raids Twitter Office In Toolkit Case
14 mins ago
India: Delhi Police Raids Twitter Office In Toolkit Case

Police in the Indian capital, Delhi, arrived with a massive team on...
Afghanistan: 50 Taliban Killed In Clashes With Afghan Forces Near Kabul
34 mins ago
Afghanistan: 50 Taliban Killed In Clashes With Afghan Forces Near Kabul

The Afghan Defense Ministry says that 50 Taliban were killed fighting between government forces...
SBP Releases Statistics Of ATM Transactions During Ramadan, Eid
57 mins ago
SBP Releases Statistics Of ATM Transactions During Ramadan, Eid

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released statistics of ATM transactions...
PDM Chief expresses discontentment over PPP’s political behavior
57 mins ago
PDM Chief expresses discontentment over PPP’s political behavior

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday expressed displeasure...