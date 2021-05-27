Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Former Sindh Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah appears before NAB

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

27th May, 2021. 06:53 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Qaim Ali Shah land

ISLAMABAD: Former Sindh Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah has appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the government and Pakistan Steel Mills land case.

Senior PPP leader and former Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah reached the NAB Islamabad office where he appeared before the NAB investigation team for embezzling funds, causing a Rs. 13 million loss to Pakistan Steel Mills.

Sources said that the NAB team asked Qaim Ali Shah about the lease of land for the steel mills.

In an informal conversation with media persons after his appearance in NAB, Qaim Ali Shah said that NAB hasn’t given him a questionnaire nor another date for his next appearance. He further mentioned that the Deputy Commissioner and Commissioner are enjoying their authority in the occupied lands.

He additionally said that no deal has been reached with the PPP, the decision to join the PDM has not been taken yet, and the committee will decide whether to join PDM or not.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Dr. Alvi K-IV project
5 mins ago
Federal govt to assist WAPDA for timely completion of K-IV project: Dr. Alvi

President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that the federal government will provide...
Imran Khan
16 mins ago
PM Khan To Hold A Meeting Regarding Water Issue Tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to hold a meeting tomorrow regarding...
PSL 6 Sarfaraz Ahmed
55 mins ago
PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed, 25 Others Have Not Yet Received UAE Visa

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that 25 people have not...
Gold Price in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Gold Rate Decreased In Pakistan On 27th May 2021

Gold prices decreased on the fourth day (27th May 2021) of the...
Millionaire YouTubers
2 hours ago
Top 15 Millionaire YouTubers of the World

By making content that people love to watch, these millionaire Youtubers are...
US Dollar increases against Pakistani rupee
2 hours ago
US Dollar Increased On 27th May 2021

The US Dollar increased on the fourth day of the trading week (May...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Dr. Alvi K-IV project
5 mins ago
Federal govt to assist WAPDA for timely completion of K-IV project: Dr. Alvi

President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that the federal government will provide...
Imran Khan
16 mins ago
PM Khan To Hold A Meeting Regarding Water Issue Tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to hold a meeting tomorrow regarding...
PSL 6 Sarfaraz Ahmed
55 mins ago
PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed, 25 Others Have Not Yet Received UAE Visa

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that 25 people have not...
Bamsi Bey death
1 hour ago
Bamsi Bey trends after Pakistanis mourn the warrior’s death

The character of Bamsi Bey, a close friend of Ertugrul's, came to...