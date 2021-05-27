Former Sindh Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah appears before NAB

ISLAMABAD: Former Sindh Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah has appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the government and Pakistan Steel Mills land case.

Senior PPP leader and former Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah reached the NAB Islamabad office where he appeared before the NAB investigation team for embezzling funds, causing a Rs. 13 million loss to Pakistan Steel Mills.

Sources said that the NAB team asked Qaim Ali Shah about the lease of land for the steel mills.

In an informal conversation with media persons after his appearance in NAB, Qaim Ali Shah said that NAB hasn’t given him a questionnaire nor another date for his next appearance. He further mentioned that the Deputy Commissioner and Commissioner are enjoying their authority in the occupied lands.

He additionally said that no deal has been reached with the PPP, the decision to join the PDM has not been taken yet, and the committee will decide whether to join PDM or not.