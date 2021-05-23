At least four people were killed in an armed clash between two groups in Shikarpur’s Garhi Yasin Taluka on Sunday morning, said the police.

According to the police, the two groups had a decade-old history of enmity. They kept firing in the area for three hours before police reached the crime scene.

Soon after the clash was reported, the police surrounded the area and sealed the streets, after which the bodies and injured were taken to the Garhi Yaseen government hospital.

The victims have been identified as Abdul Ghani, Siddique, Ghaffar, and Hashim Marfani.

Recently, five people were killed and 12 others got injured in firing between two groups of Jatoi tribe near Rustam village on the outskirts of Shikarpur.

Police , after investigation disclosed that the firing incident took place on the issue of honor killing. Bodies and injured were still present on the incident site according to the last reports and both groups were engaged in firing.

Heavy contingent of police was dispatched to the area and efforts were being made to stop further bloodshed and shift the injured and bodies to hospitals.

According to sources, police could not enter the area due to heavy firing.