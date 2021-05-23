Double Click 970×250

Four Killed in an armed brawl in Shikarpur

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

23rd May, 2021. 11:47 am
Adsense 300×600
Four Killed in an armed brawl in Shikarpur

At least four people were killed in an armed clash between two groups in Shikarpur’s Garhi Yasin Taluka on Sunday morning, said the police.

According to the police, the two groups had a decade-old history of enmity. They kept firing in the area for three hours before police reached the crime scene.

Soon after the clash was reported, the police surrounded the area and sealed the streets, after which the bodies and injured were taken to the Garhi Yaseen government hospital.

The victims have been identified as Abdul Ghani, Siddique, Ghaffar, and Hashim Marfani.

Recently, five people were killed and 12 others got injured in firing between two groups of Jatoi tribe near Rustam village on the outskirts of Shikarpur.

Police , after investigation disclosed that the firing incident took place on the issue of honor killing. Bodies and injured were still present on the incident site according to the last reports and both groups were engaged in firing.

Heavy contingent of police was dispatched to the area and efforts were being made to stop further bloodshed and shift the injured and bodies to hospitals.

According to sources, police could not enter the area due to heavy firing.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

sana javed
8 mins ago
Sana Javed Looks Celestial In This Gorgeous Tea Pink Attire

The most lovely and adorable actress Sana Javed, who has begun her journey...
Hamza Naimal selfie
20 mins ago
Naimal, Hamza Leave Fans Spellbound With Their Loved-Up Selfie

One of the most loved Pakistani celebrity couples Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar...
Karachi Power outage
31 mins ago
Karachi: No Respite From Hour-Long Power Outage In Few Areas

The restoration efforts are progressing swiftly after Karachi faced a major power...
Mia Khalifa's TikTok account banned in Pakistan
44 mins ago
Why Did Pakistan Ban Mia Khalifa’s TikTok Account In The Country?

Former lewd star Mia Khalifa, who is quite controversial for her immoral past,...
China ultramarathon race killings
1 hour ago
China: Extreme Freezing Weather Leaves 21 Ultramarathon Runners Dead, Other 8 Injured

The extreme cold weather in China's northwestern Gansu province has killed more...
Vietnam holds parliament election amid rapidly-spreading COVID-19 Outbreak
1 hour ago
Vietnam holds parliament election amid rapidly spreading COVID-19 Outbreak

Vietnamese are casting votes on Sunday for national and local candidates contesting...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

sana javed
8 mins ago
Sana Javed Looks Celestial In This Gorgeous Tea Pink Attire

The most lovely and adorable actress Sana Javed, who has begun her journey...
Hamza Naimal selfie
20 mins ago
Naimal, Hamza Leave Fans Spellbound With Their Loved-Up Selfie

One of the most loved Pakistani celebrity couples Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar...
Karachi Power outage
31 mins ago
Karachi: No Respite From Hour-Long Power Outage In Few Areas

The restoration efforts are progressing swiftly after Karachi faced a major power...
Mia Khalifa's TikTok account banned in Pakistan
44 mins ago
Why Did Pakistan Ban Mia Khalifa’s TikTok Account In The Country?

Former lewd star Mia Khalifa, who is quite controversial for her immoral past,...