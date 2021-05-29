Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is on a three-day official visit to Iraq, held a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein and discussed matters related to mutual interest.

While talking to his Iraqi counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the fraternal ties between the two countries are deep-rooted in common history, religion and cultural values.

“Pakistan greatly values its relations with Iraq,” he said.

The Foreign Minister emphasized there are vast opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the areas of trade, investment, education, technology and infrastructure development.

He further added, “Both Pakistan and Iraq can share their experiences in the fight against terrorism.”

Moreover, the two Foreign Ministers agreed to enhance mutual cooperation at the international forums including the United Nations (UN) and the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

They also stressed the need for collective efforts at the international level to control the spread of COVID-19.

Later addressing a joint news conference along with Iraq’s Fuad Hussein, Qureshi said Pakistan wants peace in the South Asian region as it is important to lift the people out of poverty.

He said the Afghan peace process must go forward. The Foreign Minister further informed his Iraqi counterpart of the role played by Pakistan to facilitate the peace process.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has taken a number of steps to facilitate Zaireen visiting Iraq.

The Foreign Minister has now left for the Presidential palace to meet Iraq’s President Barham Salih.

Moreover, in his meetings with the Iraqi leadership, the Foreign Minister will also discuss the difficulties faced by “visitors to Iraq” each year and measures to facilitate them. With regard to enhancing bilateral political and defence cooperation with the Iraqi leadership.

The Foreign Minister’s visit to Iraq is a link in the development of high-level relations with Muslim countries in the light of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.

Peace Cannot Be Established Without Resolving The Palestinian Issue: Qureshi

Previously, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that peace in the Middle East cannot be established without resolving the Palestinian issue.

“My hands were strengthened by the unanimous resolution condemning Israeli attacks against the people of Palestine,” said the Foreign Minister.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation OIC, Arab League, and Non-Aligned Movement member countries are grateful for the support received.

“I also met with the President of the Security Council”, said Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

“I would like to thank the Chinese Foreign Minister for his support on the Palestinian issue as China attaches great importance to the issue of Palestine,” he said.