The government has on Saturday (today) decided not to allow the processions of Youm-e-Ali (RA) after the decision taken by NCOC due to the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

A meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) took place today under the chair of Asad Umar. Lieutenant General Hamood uz Zaman, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri as provincial chief secretaries joined the meeting via a video link.

The Youm-e-Ali processions would be banned, however, matmi majalis [gatherings] would be allowed in a limited manner with a small number of people attending the gathering adhering to strict COVID SOPs.

The forum emphasized the need to engage the religious scholars and community leaders at provincial and district levels for the implementation of these decisions.

Earlier, The NCOC had announced six-day Eid holidays in Pakistan amidst the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and also suggested everyone to stay at home.

A meeting of NCOC took place by Asad Umar in the chair and it reviewed oxygen supplies in the country, the COVID-19 vaccination process, Eid policy and restrictions on international flights.

The Eid holidays will be observed from 10-15 May and all tourism spots, public parks, and small bazaars to remain closed.

A notification by the official body has been issued. Other than essential services all shops, businesses and markets will remain shut during the Eid holidays, the notification read.

On the other hand, bakeries, fruit and vegetable shops, grocery, medical stores, vaccination centres will remain open during the holidays.