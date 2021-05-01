Adsense 970×250

Govt. Bans Youm-e-Ali (A.S) Processions Due To Prevailing COVID-19 Situation

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

01st May, 2021. 02:58 pm
Adsense 300×600
Adsense 300×250

The government has on Saturday (today) decided not to allow the processions of Youm-e-Ali (RA) after the decision taken by NCOC due to the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

A meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) took place today under the chair of Asad Umar. Lieutenant General Hamood uz Zaman, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri as provincial chief secretaries joined the meeting via a video link.

The Youm-e-Ali processions would be banned, however, matmi majalis [gatherings] would be allowed in a limited manner with a small number of people attending the gathering adhering to strict COVID SOPs.

The forum emphasized the need to engage the religious scholars and community leaders at provincial and district levels for the implementation of these decisions.

Earlier, The NCOC had announced six-day Eid holidays in Pakistan amidst the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and also suggested everyone to stay at home.

meeting of NCOC took place by Asad Umar in the chair and it reviewed oxygen supplies in the country, the COVID-19 vaccination process, Eid policy and restrictions on international flights.

The Eid holidays will be observed from 10-15 May and all tourism spots, public parks, and small bazaars to remain closed.

A notification by the official body has been issued. Other than essential services all shops, businesses and markets will remain shut during the Eid holidays, the notification read.

On the other hand, bakeries, fruit and vegetable shops, grocery, medical stores, vaccination centres will remain open during the holidays.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Fawad Chaudhry
1 hour ago
PM Imran Khan has a special empathy for the labourers: Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has on Saturday said that...
Samsung Beats Apple
2 hours ago
Samsung Beats Apple As The Biggest Smartphone Maker Worldwide

Samsung takes back the crown from Apple as the world’s biggest smartphone...
Fawad Alam
2 hours ago
Fawad Alam becomes first Asian Batsman to convert his four Test 50s into 100s

Pakistani ace batsman Fawad Alam has achieved another milestone becoming the first...
Google doodle
2 hours ago
Google doodle advises people to get vaccinated and wear mask

Search engine Google, in a bid to spread awareness, suggests people wear...
US India travel Ban
3 hours ago
US Imposes Travel Ban On India To Limit COVID Spread; Students, Journalists Exempted

The United States (US) has imposed a new travel ban on India...
Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passed away
4 hours ago
Famed Bollywood Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal Passes Away; Celebs Express Shock

Bollywood's acclaimed actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, who rose to fame with his stellar...

Recent News

Fawad Chaudhry
1 hour ago
PM Imran Khan has a special empathy for the labourers: Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has on Saturday said that...
Samsung Beats Apple
2 hours ago
Samsung Beats Apple As The Biggest Smartphone Maker Worldwide

Samsung takes back the crown from Apple as the world’s biggest smartphone...
Fawad Alam
2 hours ago
Fawad Alam becomes first Asian Batsman to convert his four Test 50s into 100s

Pakistani ace batsman Fawad Alam has achieved another milestone becoming the first...
Google doodle
2 hours ago
Google doodle advises people to get vaccinated and wear mask

Search engine Google, in a bid to spread awareness, suggests people wear...