Govt. of Sindh declares 10th to 15th May 2021 as Public holidays

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

07th May, 2021. 03:27 pm
Govt. of Sindh declares 10th to 15th May 2021 as Public holidays

The Sindh Government on Friday notified holidays from May 10 to May 15 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr in the province.

According to the notification, ‘The Government of Sindh declares 10th to 15th May 2021 (Monday-Saturday) as Public Holidays on the occasion of Holy Festival of Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 throughout the Province of Sindh for all Government offices, Autonomous Bodies, Corporations, and Local Councils under Administrative Control of Government of Sindh, except essential services and the departments and offices engaged in prevention and control of COVID-19 emergency.’

Meanwhile, the Sindh Home Department also notified a set of restrictions to stem the spread of the coronavirus during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

“Activities related to Eid are very likely to contribute to the spread of disease and accordingly it was decided at NCOC to take further measures to reduce mobility/movement during forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr,” a notification issued by the department read.

Following are the measures the department has notified, effective from May 9 to May 16.

  • There shall be no unnecessary movement of people and gathering of any kind at any place
  • All tourist spots, picnic places, including beaches (Hawksbay, Sandspit, Sea View, etc), and recreational parks shall remain closed for the public.
  • There will be a ban on all kinds of public transport i.e. within city, inter-city, and inter-provincial.
  • However private vehicles, taxis, cabs, and rickshaws will be allowed to operate
  • Transportation of goods is also exempted from the ban
  • All markets, businesses and shops shall remain closed during this period except for essential services.
  • Special Eid Bazaars and Chand-Raat Bazaars as well as mehndi, jewelry and ornaments shops, etc shall remain closed.
