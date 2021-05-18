Govt Provides Phone Coverage, Internet Access To K2 Base Camp Area

The recently installed 4G base transceiver station in Gilgit-Baltistan has been activated to improve telecommunication in the K-2 base camp area.

According to the report, with the activation of this station, mobile phone coverage and internet access in the area will be important for climbers and trekking groups to stay in touch with their families and seek help in case of any emergency.

In addition, it will improve weather monitoring and increase adventure and tourism in line with the government’s vision of promoting tourism across the country.

The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) and telecom operators are focusing on improving telecommunications in the tourism-rich region.

4 GBTS was installed in the Concordia area of ​​the K2 base camp.

The site is named after the late climber Ali Sadpara, who was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his recent visit to Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Special Communications Organization (SCO) has activated it to improve communication facilities at the world’s second-highest base camp.

The SCO was established in 1976 to operate and maintain telecom services in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, a government agency operating under the Ministry of Information and Technology.