Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that the government has aimed to launch the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project this year as the project has ‘national significance’ and it is the flagship project of the ruling party PTI.

Talking to the media in Rawalpindi, the Aviation Minister said that this project should be completed on time this project is a project of national importance.

Talking about the probe into the project, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that he had demanded the Cabinet and the Prime Minister to conduct an inquiry from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), concerned agencies and called for action.

The Prime Minister recently ordered an inquiry into the changes in the RRR project, which not only increased the cost of the project by Rs 25 billion but also allegedly benefited some private housing societies.

The Aviation Minister said that he was not demanding that the project be started as per the alleged changes in the plan but “whatever decision is taken by the investigating agencies should be followed”.

He said that whatever changes are made in the plan but the plan should start this year which is of national importance.

“We will not allow this project to fall victim to any conspiracy,” Ghulam Sarwar said.

He said that the concerned officers of the project should take responsibility and set a time limit for any final decision.

The Aviation Minister said that the change in the plan should be finalized within two to three months or it should be re-tendered and resumed this year.

Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that he had said the same to the Prime Minister and claimed that we would inaugurate the project this year and the Prime Minister and Chief Minister would lay the foundation stone.

He said that comments on the media, conspiracies by the opposition to turn the ring road project into a scandal were useless as no scandal would be allowed and this project of national importance would be launched and completed.