Adsense 970×250

‘Govt. will continue to serve masses without caring about criticism,’ Buzdar

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

03rd May, 2021. 11:03 am
Adsense 300×600
CM Punjab
Adsense 300×250

The Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday pledged to not allow irregularities in the budget reserved for development projects.

According to the details, in a recent statement, Usman Buzdar said that embezzlement in development plans has become part of history.

Usman Buzdar said that the government will continue its mission of public service without caring about the criticism.

Earlier, CM Punjab visited Lahore without protocol and reviewed the situation of lockdown in the city.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed satisfaction over the lockdown situation in the city.

Usman Buzdar lauded the performance of the administration, police, Army, and Rangers in ensuring implementation of the coronavirus SOPs.

He said that the lockdown was meant for the protection of the citizens and he was glad to see that they have followed the SOPs responsibly.

He expressed gratitude to the business community for their full cooperation in closing down the markets and bazaars.

Usman Buzdar reviewed the lockdown situation in Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Gulberg, Garden Town, Model Town and other areas.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

9 mins ago
Selena Gomez to essay the role of a ‘social media star’ in new film

American singer, actress, and producer Selena Gomez is all set to essay...
Bangladesh Speedboat accident
20 mins ago
Bangladesh: Speedboat capsizes Off In Padma river Leaving 25 dead, several missing

At least 25 people were reportedly killed as a speedboat overturned after...
PSX
24 mins ago
Jittery trend in Stock Market: PSX expected to witness uncertainties this week

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is unlikely to escape the tough time...
Iqra Yasir expecting first baby
44 mins ago
Iqra Aziz’s baby shower dress had 100 handcrafted messages Inscribed On Her Dupatta

Pakistani showbiz's lovely couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are expecting their...
Jahangir Tareen, son’s bail extended in money laundering case
1 hour ago
Court Extends Jahangir Tareen, Son Ali Tareen’s bail in money laundering case

A Lahore session court has on Monday (today) extended the bail of...
Khursheed Shah COVID diagnosis
1 hour ago
PPP Leader Khursheed Shah Contracts Novel Coronavirus

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah has tested positive for COVID-19...

Recent News

9 mins ago
Selena Gomez to essay the role of a ‘social media star’ in new film

American singer, actress, and producer Selena Gomez is all set to essay...
Bangladesh Speedboat accident
20 mins ago
Bangladesh: Speedboat capsizes Off In Padma river Leaving 25 dead, several missing

At least 25 people were reportedly killed as a speedboat overturned after...
PSX
24 mins ago
Jittery trend in Stock Market: PSX expected to witness uncertainties this week

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is unlikely to escape the tough time...
Iqra Yasir expecting first baby
44 mins ago
Iqra Aziz’s baby shower dress had 100 handcrafted messages Inscribed On Her Dupatta

Pakistani showbiz's lovely couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are expecting their...