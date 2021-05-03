Adsense 300×250

The Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday pledged to not allow irregularities in the budget reserved for development projects.

According to the details, in a recent statement, Usman Buzdar said that embezzlement in development plans has become part of history.

Usman Buzdar said that the government will continue its mission of public service without caring about the criticism.

Earlier, CM Punjab visited Lahore without protocol and reviewed the situation of lockdown in the city.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed satisfaction over the lockdown situation in the city.

Usman Buzdar lauded the performance of the administration, police, Army, and Rangers in ensuring implementation of the coronavirus SOPs.

He said that the lockdown was meant for the protection of the citizens and he was glad to see that they have followed the SOPs responsibly.

He expressed gratitude to the business community for their full cooperation in closing down the markets and bazaars.

Usman Buzdar reviewed the lockdown situation in Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Gulberg, Garden Town, Model Town and other areas.