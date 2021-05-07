Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira says that Shehbaz Sharif goes abroad for treatment every year as many diseases cannot be cured in Pakistan.

Speaking on the BOL News program “Bus Bohat Ho Gaya”, Qamar Zaman Kaira said that If Shehbaz Sharif did not abide by the guarantee why the government did not take any action against him, he asked.

“Hopefully, Shehbaz Sharif will return after treatment,” Kaira added.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that allowing Shahbaz Sharif who is involved in money laundering of billions of rupees to fly abroad is a mockery of the law.

The minister took to Twitter and wrote that the PTI government will take all legal steps against the decision. The Prime Minister has pointed out the weaknesses of our justice system many times but the opposition is not ready for reforms and the main reason is that their interests are attached to this rotten system.

While sharing the document he further wrote, “Shahbaz Sharif had submitted this guarantee in court to get Nawaz Sharif out of the country, now instead of giving notice to Shahbaz Sharif for giving fake guarantee, Nawaz Sharif is being called back, Shahbaz Sharif himself is allowed to go abroad.

Note that, on Friday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) announced the reserved verdict on President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahbaz Sharif’s plea seeking exclusion of his name from the blacklist.

According to the details, the Lahore High Court has conditionally allowed Shahbaz Sharif to fly abroad.

As per the orders of the court, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif is bound to return to Pakistan after 8 weeks.

The court also issued notice to the federal government and sought a detailed report and response in the next hearing.

Justice Ali Baqir Najafi while heard the plea of Opposition Leader in Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.