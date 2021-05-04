Hospitals in Sindh Put On High Alert On Eid-ul-Fitr

Sindh government has issued a high alert in all hospitals of the province on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to details, Sindh Health Department has issued high alert in hospitals on Eid-ul-Fitr, after which Sindh Director General Dr Irshad Memon has also issued guidelines to all hospitals.

In his statement, DG Health Sindh said that all the staff should ensure their presence in the hospitals from May 9 to 16.

DG Health Sindh further said that medicines and oxygen should be provided permanently in all the hospitals while ICU, HDU and operation theaters in the hospitals should also be kept fully functional.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also called on doctors of the province.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the purpose of the meeting with the doctors was to assess and control the situation of Coronavirus.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also said that the situation is very dangerous, 12.87 per cent cases have been reported in Karachi, 18.02 per cent in Hyderabad and 6.85 per cent in Sukkur.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah further said that our hospitals should have complete oxygen management, if the patient gets oxygen on time then there will be no need to shift the patients on ventilators.