I will be the voice of the oppressed Palestinians: FM Qureshi

Federal Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he will try to be the voice of the oppressed Palestinians.

Speaking at a press conference in New York, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the nation has proved that we are united and alive.

Earlier on May 19th, the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Turkey, and Palestine depart together from Ankara for New York to participate in the UNGA session, set to take place on May 20th (today).

Before leaving for New York, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said,

“Proud to join Mevlut Cavusoglu as we stand united, shoulder to shoulder, with our brother FM Dr. Riyad Al Maliki from Palestine. Together, we will stand for the people of Palestine at UNGA 75″

He said that he had met the Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait yesterday.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he would try to be the voice of the oppressed Palestinians. He highlighted that “if there were no protests in different countries, this change would not have taken place.”

“There was an attempt to destroy the first qiblah Masjid Al-Aqsa, Jerusalem. It was a very painful and disturbing situation. It is the public pressure that has caused Israel to change its policy. In 11 days, the doomsday has fallen on the Palestinians,” he said.

FM Qureshi said that we had also talked about the Kashmir issue with Palestine. We must all work together and the international community must pay attention to this.

“Until a permanent solution is found, this fire will continue to burn.”

Shah Mahmood Qureshi thanked all the parties who passed the unanimous resolution against Israel’s atrocities on Palestine.

FM Qureshi said the ceasefire was reported during the UNGA meeting.

“The ceasefire is a positive step but it is not enough. We have to move towards a solution.”

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that 230 people were martyred in Palestine while 50,000 became homeless. The supply of water and food to the people in Palestine was affected.

“I pray to Allah Almighty to give freedom to Palestine permanently.”

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while addressing the 67th plenary meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Thursday highlighted Israeli atrocities against Palestinians.

FM Qureshi began his address by saying, “There are times in history when decisions of nations are remembered by posterity. This is one such moment.”

“What we do today or cannot do will be recorded in history. Driven by arrogance and emboldened by impunity, Israel has mounted a relentless onslaught on the occupied and beleaguered people of Palestine,” he said.

He said that one week of Israeli attacks have martyred more than 250 Palestinians and thousands injured, out of which one-third are women and children.

“Death echoes in every home in Gaza,” Qureshi said, To highlight the situation in Gaza. FM Qureshi recalled one such tragedy, in which all ten members of the Abu Hattab family had died in Israeli strikes.

“Hundreds of such tragedies are being enacted every hour in Gaza and other parts of the Palestinian territories. So far over 50,000 Palestinians have fled their homes in Gaza,” he said.

FM Qureshi went on to say that these people have very poor and insufficient access to water, food, hygiene and health services.

The foreign minister said hospitals and sanitation services depend on electricity but fuel for power plants “has almost run out”.

FM Qureshi said such is the reality of Palestine, where “in full view of the world Israeli airstrikes bring down entire buildings to kill and terrorize innocent Palestinians and even silence the media”.

“Gaza has plunged in darkness […] the only light is that of Israeli explosions,” FM Qureshi said.

“It is time to say enough. The voice of the Palestinian people cannot and will not be silenced,” he said.

The foreign minister said the representatives of the Islamic world are there to speak with and for Palestine.

He said it is “appalling” that the United Nations Security Council has been unable to do what it is tasked with — to maintain international peace and security.

He said that it has even failed to demand a suspension of hostilities and warned those who are obstructing it from doing so that they will suffer the consequences.

“We must not fail the Palestinian people at this critical juncture.”