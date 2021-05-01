Imran Khan Has Ruined Pakistan In Two Years: PML-N Leader Afnanullah

Adsense 300×250

PML-N leader and Senator Afnanullah has said that Imran Khan has ruined the country in two years.

While speaking on “Tabdeeli” of Pakistan’s No. 1 news channel Bol News, Afnanullah said that PML-N does not want to start a new fight with Pakistan Peoples Party.

“PPP distributed 5,000 ration bags a week ago, did not want to start a new fight with PPP.”

As PPP’S Abdul Qadir Mandokhel of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) secured victory in the NA-249 by-election held in the city’s District West, PML-N leader said,

“PPP is not selected yet, it is about to get selected.”