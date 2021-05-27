Imran Khan Holds Meeting With Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt. Gen. Anwar Ali Haider has called on Prime Minister Imran Khan today (27th May).

The Prime Minister was apprised of the progress on low-cost housing projects under the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed satisfaction over the progress of the projects and their positive impact on the construction and housing sectors in particular.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme is the most important and beneficial project for the development of our country and the youth.

While addressing the live telethon transmission regarding Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, PM Imran said that Pakistan is bound with debt and we are trying to increase our national wealth through these projects for the betterment of our economy.

He further said that the construction of houses will provide employment opportunities to the masses.

The premier said, “For the first time in Pakistan, this project is giving the opportunity to provide the salaried employees their own house.”

PM Imran, while vowing to remove every obstacle in the way of the construction of affordable housing, said that the project of affordable housing is going to accelerate, the project of affordable housing will open the doors of employment.

He went on to add that in Pakistan said that it is not customary to buy a house by taking a loan from banks. However, in other countries including Europe, people buy their own house by taking a loan from banks.

Moreover, the citizens are participating live in the telethon transmission and asking the entire procedure of applying for the loan in the housing scheme.

Also, Minister for Information Shibli Faraz while speaking on the telethon said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to make Pakistan a welfare state.

He said, “Prime Minister’s scheme for low-cost housing is aimed at providing housing facilities to the common people.”

“The success of the scheme depends on the role of the banks,” he said adding, “The government is ensuring that banks facilitate people without any difficulties.”

Moreover, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt Gen (R) Anwar Ali Haider said that “the process of providing loans to the people under this low-cost housing scheme has begun”.