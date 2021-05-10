Imran Yaqoob Minhas has been posted as Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police—Karachi Police chief—replacing Ghulam Nabi Memon (PSP/BS-21).

According to the details, a notification has also been issued in this regard.

‘Mr. Imran Yaqoob Minhas, an Officer of Police Services of Pakistan (BS-21), Additional Inspector General of Police Special Branch Sindh is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Additional Inspector General of Police, Karachi range vice Mr. Ghulam Nabi Memon, PSP (BS-21),’ read the notification.