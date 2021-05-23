Double Click 970×250

Incentives will be given to the salaried persons in next budget: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

23rd May, 2021. 04:25 pm
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday that despite the coronavirus pandemic and unfavorable international economic conditions, the 4% growth rate of the Pakistani economy is a testament to the extraordinary performance of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team.

According to the details, in a series of Tweets today, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that this economic growth will further accelerate in next two years.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the incentives will be given to the salaried and the common people in the next budget.

He said that the economic indicators show that Pakistan’s economy has taken off and the opposition’s criticism on economic growth is aimed at creating political chaos and instability in the country.

He said the opposition is afraid of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s likely success in the next general elections.

On the other hand, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam says the government is well on the track to meet the renewable energy targets by 2030, rising the generation through renewable resources to 60 percent.

In a recent interview, he said Pakistan will become the world’s best example in green energy revolution.

Malik Amin Aslam said Pakistan is encouraging private sector investment in renewable energy projects to achieve its clean energy goal by 2030.

He said Prime Minister is committed to the challenge of initiating a green recovery through ecosystem restoration to protect nature and create much needed green employment.

He said Pakistan has been adopting the policy of climate-smart agriculture to achieve food security in the face of increasing food demand.

