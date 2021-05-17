Double Click 970×250

Indus River System Authority Increases Water Supply To Sindh

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

17th May, 2021. 11:56 am
The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has increased water supply to Sindh province and urged the PPP leadership to refrain from politicizing technical issues.

According to the report, the water regulator said that it has done 66,000 to 71,000 cubic feet per second (cubic feet) for Sindh.

The water regulator also warned that Sindh province was reporting 39 per cent damage in its areas while the limit was 30 per cent.

IRSA spokesman Khalid Idrees Rana said in a statement that adjustments were being made in the provincial water reserves due to fluctuations in river flow and water availability.

He said that the Sindh Irrigation Authority was also allowing the flow of river water in Kotri despite the shortage of irrigation.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had sharply criticized the federal government in Punjab for “reducing the share of water in Sindh and allegedly stealing water through canals”.

IRSA spokesman Khalid Idrees Rana clarified that its advisory committee had on April 8 approved the Water Availability standard for Kharif 2021, which was reduced by 16% in early Kharif early and 4% in late Kharif. Is.

He said that all the provinces, including Sindh, had agreed that the expected shortage could be met through efficient use and distribution of water.

He said that the distribution of provincial shares was according to a three-tier formula on which Sindh had also agreed.

The last month has seen a change in the regional climate and a significant decrease in Tarbela, Mangla and water reserves.

In Tarbela, the Indus River reached an all-time low of 15,000 to 13,000 CFS in April.

On Sindh’s objection to reducing emissions from the Mangla reservoir, Irsa said that 55,000 to 50,000 CFS hours were immediately raised on May 3 to keep the reservoir limited.

IRSA spokesman Khalid Idrees Rana said that about 0.710 MAF of water was released from the Mangla reservoir exclusively from April 6 to May 2 to meet the needs of Sindh.

He said that the primary responsibility of IRSA was to balance the shortfall between Punjab and Sindh till June 10 and all stakeholders were assured full cooperation in water supply within agreed parameters.

Khalid Idrees Rana said that Punjab has used 16 per cent less water than expected and Sindh 4 per cent less.

In response to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s allegations, the water regulator said that it did not reduce the share of water in Sindh but in fact increased the supply of Taunsa by reducing the water of Punjab.

He said that the existing dip in the Tarbela and Chashma reservoirs was unnecessarily drained down as there was no regular reservoir.

Note that, Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had criticised the PTI government for water theft through canals’ in Punjab and for ‘reducing Sindh’s water share.

