Inter-provincial, Inter-city transport to resume from May 16

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

15th May, 2021. 05:03 pm
Inter-province transport to resume from Sunday

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has on Saturday announces to resume public transport between provinces, cities and within cities from May 16 (Sunday).

A special meeting chaired by the NCOC Chief Asad Umar took place to review the implementation of standard operating procedures throughout the “stay home, stay safe” May 8-16 period.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan also joined the meeting via video link.

According to a statement by the NCOC, the forum “expressed satisfaction on compliance” of SOPs during Eid holidays.

“Forum appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders especially the cooperation rendered by the public across the country,” read the statement.

The following decisions were announced after the meeting.

  1. All inter-provincial, inter-city and intra-city public transport to resume from May 16 instead of previously given date of May 17. The transport will, however, be operative with 50% occupancy of passengers.
  2. Railways will maintain its operation with 70% occupancy.
  3. All markets and shops will remain open till 8pm from May 17 onwards.
  4. Normal working hours for offices will be resumed from May 17 onwards with the condition of 50% work from home.

According to the statement, a review of the remaining guidelines will be carried out on May 19.

