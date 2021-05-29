IREN launches nationwide operations against illegal cigarettes

Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) launched nationwide operations against non-duty paid and illegal cigarettes.

Directorate of I and I-IR Faisalabad unit seized 201 cartons of illegal cigarettes containing 2,000,000 cigarettes during a raid in Samanabad Town in Lahore.

Directorate of I/ I-IR Karachi unit seized more than 900,000 cigarettes in 119 cartons of illegal cigarettes during the search of a vehicle.

Directorate of I/I (IR) Hyderabad unit team raided the warehouse of a transport company located in Tando Adam Khan and recovered 121 cartons of illegal cigarettes. The cartons contained more than 1.2 million cigarettes.

All the cartons have been confiscated due to non-availability of documents related to payment of duties and taxes. The evaded duties and taxes amount to a total of Rs 2.634 million, and further investigations are underway.

Earlier today Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the efforts of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for achieving a “historic” milestone of Rs 4,000 billion in any year for the first time ever.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the premier wrote, “I commend efforts of FBR in crossing historic milestone of Rs 4,000 bn in any yr for first time ever. During Jul-May our collections reached Rs.4143 bn & still counting – 18% higher than same period last yr. This reflects broad-based economic revival spurred by govt policies.”

