Pakistan’s popular martial artist Irfan Mehsood has achieved another milestone by adding his name in the Guinness Book of World Records for most push-ups in one minute.

According to the details, Irfan Mehsood breaks the Guinness World Record for most push-ups in one minute carrying a 100lb pack.

“I have been practicing wushu since 2005 and has now earned his third dan as a black belt. Through seeing videos of record holders and reading several editions of the Guinness World Records book, I started to get inspired and worked towards record titles of his own,” he told in an interview.

He said he prepares for four to five hours daily for every record he attempts until he feels he can break the one he’s aiming for.

“My aim through breaking records is to promote his region of Waziristan all while advocating a healthy lifestyle and staying active. I hope to achieve a total of fifty record titles,” Mehsood said.

He successfully achieved 55 push-ups in one minute carrying a 100lb pack (male) defeating the previous record of 49 that was achieved by Alejandro Soler Tarí (Spain), in La Marina Spain on 11 September 2020.

The martial artist holds a Masters’ degree in sports sciences and an MS degree in finance. He is a serial fitness record-breaker in the USA, Iraq, the UK, Philippines, Italy, and other countries.

Mehsood has already broken the 13 Guinness World Records of several athletes from India.

On the other hand, the most push-ups in one minute carrying an 80Ib pack is 58 that was also achieved by Irfan in Dera Ismail Khan on November 24, 2020.