Islam Is Religion Of Peace, Linking It To Terrorism Is Great Injustice: PM

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has said that the Prime Minister met the ambassadors of OIC countries today and discussed various issues including Islamophobia with them.

While addressing a press conference here on Monday Tahir Ashrafi said that the Prime Minister urged the ambassadors that all Muslim countries should take a united stand and convince the Western countries how much we love the Holy Prophet. The Prime Minister said that Islam is a religion of peace and security, linking it with terrorism is a great injustice.

He said that the ambassadors also gave suggestions with reference to the media and appreciated the thinking and concern of the Prime Minister and said that they would extend all possible cooperation on this issue.

The Special Representative said that the Saudi government has announced the construction of a large mosque at the International Islamic University. The 80-Kanal mosque will have a capacity of 12,000 worshipers in which 2,000 women and 10,000 men will be able to offer prayers.

He said that a library with modern facilities and an Islamic research centre would also be set up in the mosque.

He said that the government has welcomed the announcement of the establishment of another mosque after the Faisal Mosque.

This is a new message of brotherhood, love and strengthening of ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, he added.

He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are two important countries in the Islamic world and the two countries have a relationship based on faith and belief.

He said that the Prime Minister was invited by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman to visit Saudi Arabia.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and top Saudi officials and perform Umrah.

During his stay in Saudi Arabia, the Prime Minister will also meet the Pakistani community in Jeddah.

Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that the Prime Minister took notice of some complaints regarding the Pakistani embassy in Saudi Arabia in recent days, solving the problems of overseas Pakistanis is the first priority of the government.

The Special Representative of the Prime Minister appealed to the nation to take special care of SOPs amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

He said that provincial governments and concerned deputy commissioners or concerned districts make decisions according to their circumstances, human life is more precious, we have to be careful in the last decade of Ramadan.

He said that Pakistan’s relations with the Islamic world and the Arab world have been strengthened and Pakistan’s position on the issue of Palestine, Islamophobia and blasphemy has been endorsed all over the world.

The Special Representative of the Prime Minister said that all minorities in the country have full religious freedom.

“The EU resolution is against the ground realities. We condemn it,” he added.