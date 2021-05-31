Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Islamabad: Classes Of 9th, 10th Grade Resume From Today

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

31st May, 2021. 09:48 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Islamabad: Classes Of 9th, 10th Grade Resume From Today

The Ministry of Education has decided to start 10th and 12th classes in private educational institutions in Islamabad from today.

Following the instructions of the NCOC, the Ministry of Education issued the notification.

According to the notification, a limited number of students will be allowed to come to the educational institutions while the eighth, ninth and eleventh classes can be opened from June 7.

SOPs will be strictly followed in educational institutions, so all private educational institutions should be fully prepared for SOPs.

On the other hand, yesterday Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas Tweeted that Classes 10th & 12th to be opened in all districts of Punjab starting today May 31st, 2021.

“It will be staggered with 50% students on one day and 50% on an alternate day. No other classes to be allowed till June 7th, 2021. Follow SOPs,” the minister added.

According to the provincial education minister, 50 per cent of students will come to educational institutions in one day and the remaining 50 per cent of students will come to school the next day. No more classes will be allowed until June 7, 2021, and the SOPs were directed to be strictly followed.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Educational Institutions To Reopen In Quetta From Tomorrow
10 hours ago
Educational Institutions To Reopen In Quetta From Tomorrow

It has been decided on Sunday to open all colleges and technical...
PSL 6 remaining matches visas issued
10 hours ago
PSL 2021: Remaining Players Send Back To Home Due To Delay In Visa

The Pakistan Super League's medical panel has sent the players back home...
Sarah Khan
11 hours ago
Sarah Khan Reveals Cause Of Her Father’s Death

Renowned Pakistani actress Sarah Khan has recently revealed the cause of her...
Google Chrome Built-In Screenshot Feature
12 hours ago
Google Chrome Adds Built-In Screenshot Feature For Android

Google Chrome is one of the most popular browsers for mobile phones...
Kuwait Reinstates Visas For Pakistanis After 10 years
13 hours ago
Kuwait Reinstates Visas For Pakistanis After 10 years

Kuwait has reinstated family, business, and technical visas for Pakistanis after 10...
Boris Johnson wedding
13 hours ago
UK PM Boris Johnson marries fiance Carrie Symonds

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has secretly married...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

USD TO AED
11 seconds ago
USD TO AED: Today 1 Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham, 31st May 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
USD TO SAR
4 mins ago
USD TO SAR: Today 1 Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal, 31st May 2021

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate updated here. You can check...
Qatari Riyal to PKR
7 mins ago
Qatari Riyal to PKR: Today 1 QAR TO PKR (Qatari Riyal rate in Pakistan) on, 31st May

QAR: Today QAR to PKR exchange rate is RS 42.58 in the currency market today....
KWD TO PKR
11 mins ago
KWD TO PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR, 31st May 2021

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...