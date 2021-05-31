Islamabad: Classes Of 9th, 10th Grade Resume From Today

The Ministry of Education has decided to start 10th and 12th classes in private educational institutions in Islamabad from today.

Following the instructions of the NCOC, the Ministry of Education issued the notification.

According to the notification, a limited number of students will be allowed to come to the educational institutions while the eighth, ninth and eleventh classes can be opened from June 7.

SOPs will be strictly followed in educational institutions, so all private educational institutions should be fully prepared for SOPs.

On the other hand, yesterday Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas Tweeted that Classes 10th & 12th to be opened in all districts of Punjab starting today May 31st, 2021.

“It will be staggered with 50% students on one day and 50% on an alternate day. No other classes to be allowed till June 7th, 2021. Follow SOPs,” the minister added.

ANNOUNCEMENT:

Only Classes 10th & 12th to be opened in all Districts of Punjab starting tomorrow May 31st, 2021. It will be staggered with 50% students on one day and 50% on the alternate day. No other classes to be allowed till June 7th, 2021. Follow SOPs. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) May 30, 2021

