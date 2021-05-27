The passing out parade ceremony of the 29th Course of Pakistan Rangers Punjab (BTC-29 course) was held at Pakistan Rangers Academy Mandi Baha-Ud-Din, today (Thursday).

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), DG Rangers Punjab Major General Muhammad Amir Majeed Mughal was the special guest at the passing out parade of Punjab Rangers. A smartly turned-out contingent of Rangers troops presented guard of honour to the chief guest.

As many as 1953 recruits from all parts of the country completed their basic training and formally joined the ranks of Pakistan Rangers (Punjab), ISPR said.

The ISPR further added that the soldiers of Punjab Rangers have the honour of guarding the eastern borders and at the same time they have an important role in the internal security of the country from Gilgit to Kashmore.

During the parade ceremony, DG Rangers Punjab felicitated the soldiers and their families on the successful training, ISPR added.

Furthermore, DG Rangers Punjab said that safeguarding important installations of the state is also our responsibility.

He also bestowed gifts among the cadets who showed exceptional performance during their training.

Earlier, more than 3000 personnel of Levies and Khasadar forces had completed the second phase of training, ISPR had said in its statement.

According to Pakistan Army’s media wing, in collaboration of Pak Army and Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the second phase of training of former Khasadar and Levies personnel integrated into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police concluded.

ISPR said that the second phase of training in different areas of the tribal districts conducted from 18 January to 12 April 2021 in which 3300 personnel had integrated into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police had received training by expert trainers of the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and KP police.

Moreover, the training had included counter-terrorism, quick reaction force, policing, dealing with IEDs and explosives, awareness of modern equipment, physical fitness and firing practice.

Senior officials of the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and Police oversaw the ongoing police training on various occasions and expressed satisfaction.