On Monday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif said that the Israeli army has been oppressing the Palestinians since 1948.

While addressing in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif raised the issue of the Israel-Palestine conflict and said that Israeli forces attacked the unarmed Palestinians during the month of Ramadan in Al-Aqsa Mosque and martyred several innocent Muslims.

PML-N President said that Israeli airstrikes have destroyed hundreds of homes located in the Gaza Strip.

“I will not speak on the government s tactics against the Opposition as the lawmakers had gathered to voice their concerns against Israel s attacks on Palestine,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif said that report by the human rights organization on Israeli atrocities in Palestine is a good thing.

The Opposition leader requested Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to take all the steps to stop Israeli atrocities. However, he negated FM Qureshi’s statement that Article 370 is an internal matter of India and said that he didn’t expect such a statement from the country’s foreign minister.

Shehbaz Sharif further said,

“We shouldn’t sit until the Palestinians get their due right and continue our unflinching support for the Palestinians.”

He also urged the Muslim countries to unite and take a stand for Palestine.