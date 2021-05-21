Israel’s intentions are very dangerous: FM Qureshi

Federal Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Israel’s intentions are very dangerous.

Addressing the Pro-Palestine Rally on the video link, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the Muslim Ummah played its role in stopping the atrocities on Palestine, the ceasefire is a great achievement of the Muslim Ummah, Israel’s intentions are very dangerous.

He said that he would try to fight the case of the oppressed Palestinians honestly, adding that voices were being raised in favor of Palestine all over the world.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque was violated, the case of Kashmir was presented with Palestine yesterday, there is a similarity in the issue of Palestine and Kashmir, the international community must put out the fire in Palestine as it can cover the Middle East.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while addressing the 67th plenary meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Thursday highlighted Israeli atrocities against Palestinians.

FM Qureshi began his address by saying, “There are times in history when decisions of nations are remembered by posterity. This is one such moment.”

“What we do today or cannot do will be recorded in history. Driven by arrogance and emboldened by impunity, Israel has mounted a relentless onslaught on the occupied and beleaguered people of Palestine,” he said.

He said that one week of Israeli attacks have martyred more than 250 Palestinians and thousands injured, out of which one-third are women and children.

“Death echoes in every home in Gaza,” Qureshi said, To highlight the situation in Gaza. FM Qureshi recalled one such tragedy, in which all ten members of the Abu Hattab family had died in Israeli strikes.

“Hundreds of such tragedies are being enacted every hour in Gaza and other parts of the Palestinian territories. So far over 50,000 Palestinians have fled their homes in Gaza,” he said.

FM Qureshi went on to say that these people have very poor and insufficient access to water, food, hygiene and health services.

The foreign minister said hospitals and sanitation services depend on electricity but fuel for power plants “has almost run out”.

FM Qureshi said such is the reality of Palestine, where “in full view of the world Israeli airstrikes bring down entire buildings to kill and terrorize innocent Palestinians and even silence the media”.

“Gaza has plunged in darkness […] the only light is that of Israeli explosions,” FM Qureshi said.

“It is time to say enough. The voice of the Palestinian people cannot and will not be silenced,” he said.

The foreign minister said the representatives of the Islamic world are there to speak with and for Palestine.

He said it is “appalling” that the United Nations Security Council has been unable to do what it is tasked with — to maintain international peace and security.

He said that it has even failed to demand a suspension of hostilities and warned those who are obstructing it from doing so that they will suffer the consequences.

“We must not fail the Palestinian people at this critical juncture.”