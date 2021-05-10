It is important to bring Hudaibiya Papers Mills case to an end: Fawad Ch

The government has decided to re-investigate the Hudaibiya Papers Mills case on Monday.

In this regard, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that instructions are being given to the concerned agencies to reopen the investigation in the case. Hudaibiya’s case is the most important source of corruption in the Sharif family. In this case, Shahbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif are the main accused.

حدیبیہ کا مقدمہ شریف خاندان کی کرپشن کا سب سے اہم سرا ہے، اس مقدمے میں شہباز شریف اور نواز شریف مرکزی ملزم کی حیثئیت رکھتے ہیں، جو طریقہ حدیبیہ میں پیسے باہر بھیجنے کیلئے استعمال ہوا اسی کو بعد میں ہر کیس میں اپنایا گیا۔ اس لئے اس کیس کو انجام تک پہنچانا از حد اہم ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 10, 2021

He said that the method used to send money out of Hudaibiya was later adopted in every case and it was very important to bring this case to an end.

Fawad Chaudhry said that today the legal team gave a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister on the cases of Shahbaz Sharif. The government has decided that the case of Hudaibiya Paper Mills needs to be re-investigated.

آج وزیر اعظم عمران خان کو قانونی ٹیم نے شہباز شریف کے مقدمات کے حوالے سے تفصیلی بریفنگ دی، حکومت نے یہ فیصلہ کیا ہے کہ حدیبیہ پیپر ملز کا مقدمہ نئے سرے سے تفتیش کا متقاضی ہے اور اس سلسلے میں متعلقہ اداروں کو تفتیش نئے سرے سے شروع کرنے کی بدایات دی جارہی ہیں ، — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 10, 2021

Hudaibiya Case Background:

The Hudaibiya Papers Mills reference was filed by the NAB during the rule of former President Pervez Musharraf on the basis of a statement taken from former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on April 25, 2000 in which he paid Rs 10 million to the Sharif family through fake accounts. He had confessed to alleged money laundering of about 48 4.8 million

Ishaq Dar later retracted his statement, saying he had been pressured into doing so.

A Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court had in October 2011 restrained the NAB from taking further action on the reference, after which the Lahore High Court in 2014 dismissed the reference and said in its order that the NAB had insufficient evidence against the accused.

Apart from former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Abbas Sharif, Shamim Akhtar, Sabiha Shahbaz, Maryam Nawaz, and Capt (retd) Safdar are the parties in this reference while Ishaq Dar was included as a forgiving witness.

In light of the Panama case, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court’s decision in the Hudaibiya Papers Mills case, which was rejected.

The NAB later filed a petition seeking review of the Supreme Court’s decision, which was rejected by the High Court on October 29, 2018 after a hearing