Jahangir Tareen’s supporters to sit on separate seats in Punjab Assembly

Supporters of PTI leader Jahangir Tareen have decided on Wednesday that they will sit on separate seats in the Punjab Assembly.

According to sources, parliamentary leader Saeed Akbar and other leaders of the Tareen group in the provincial assembly will meet the speaker tomorrow for separate seats.

Sources said that the members belonging to the Tareen group should complete the consultation of the Provincial Assembly to get separate seats.

Sources said that provincial ministers Noman Langarial and Ajmal Cheema would also sit on separate seats.

Member Provincial Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary Nazir Chauhan said that our 30-member group will sit on separate seats in the Provincial Assembly.

Member Provincial Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary Nazir Chauhan further said that they would sit on separate seats and raise their voice against the abolition of the rights of their members of the Assembly.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen has rejected all media reports on the formation of the ‘Jahangir Tareen Group’.

Talking to media in Lahore, he said, “I reject these media reports and want to make it clear that we were, are and will remain part of PTI.”

“When my colleagues met Prime Minister Imran Khan, he was contented and nominated Ali Zafar to inquire into the matter,” he said.

He further said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had handed over the documents to him on which the matter was raised, ie provided all the money trail.

He said that Ali Zafar’s report would come to light soon.

“When Prime Minister Imran Khan said that there would be no retaliation against Jahangir Tareen and justice would be done, I had full faith in him,” he said.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is fulfilling the requirements of justice.

He reiterated that we are and will remain a part of PTI.

Jahangir Tareen urged the Punjab government to refrain from reprisal because the members of the provincial assembly who are putting pressure on them are in fact part of the PTI government.

The news was circulating in the media yesterday that Raja Riaz, a member of the National Assembly from Faisalabad and a frontrunner in support of Jahangir Tareen, has been made the parliamentary leader of the group in the National Assembly, while Saeed Akbar in the Punjab Assembly will head the group.

The announcement was made at a dinner hosted by Jahangir Tareen where, according to Raja Riaz, four more members of the National Assembly and the same number of MPAs had joined the group.