Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

23rd May, 2021. 09:46 am
Jamaat-e-Islami to hold Palestine March today in Karachi

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Siraj ul Haq will lead a Palestine March today to express solidarity with the people of the holy land and to oppose Israeli violence.

The march will be held on the Shahrah-e-Faisal. JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem visited one of the camps in the city to monitor preparations for the rally.

JI Karachi chief Engineer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, said that with its 30 million population, Karachi is the largest city in the Islamic world and a city that loves Islam.

He said that the residents of Karachi will prove by participating in it in a large number that it will be the largest march of any city in the world.

The main objective of the rally is to show solidarity with the Palestinians and to increase pressure on the government for a more vital role in mobilizing the Muslim nations for the holy land, he said, adding that the Muslims across the world would never let the dream of Greater Israel come true.

An Egyptian-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which rules the besieged Gaza Strip, came in effect last Friday morning to end the 11-day fighting.

The 11-day Israeli bombardment of Gaza killed at least 248 people, including 66 children, with more than 1,900 people wounded. At least 12 people in Israel were killed by the Hamas rocket fire from Gaza.

World leaders welcomed the ceasefire deal reached on Thursday, with US President Joe Biden saying he believed there was “a genuine opportunity to make progress”.

Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu’s office had announced the ceasefire “without pre-conditions”, with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad – another armed group in Gaza – confirming it shortly afterwards.

