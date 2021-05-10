Javed Latif’s physical remand extended in anti-state remarks case

The physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Mian Javed Latif has been extended for two more days in the anti-state remarks case.

According to the details, the remand of the PML-N MNA has been extended by a court in Lahore on Monday.

He was produced beefier the court on completion of his previous four-day physical remand and requested that his remand be extended for further investigation.

A prosecutor stated before the court that it is yet to be investigated with whom Javed Latif hatched the conspiracy. On the other hand, the lawmaker’s lawyer opposed the remand extension plea.

After hearing arguments, the court reserved its verdict.

Later, the court extended the physical remand for two more days.

Back On April 27, the police took PML-N MNA Javed Latif into custody after a session court dismissed his bail.