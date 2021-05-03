Double Click 970×250

Javed Latif’s physical remand extended in hate-speech case

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

03rd May, 2021. 03:51 pm
Adsense 300×600
Javed Latif

A court in Lahore has on Monday extended the physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif for four days in a case registered against him on charges of inciting people against state institutions.

According to the details, Magistrate Zunaira Zafar extended the physical remand of PML-N MNA Javed Latif in the case pertaining to anti-state speeches.

Security officials produced Javed Latif before the court on the expiry of his previous four-day physical remand and requested an extension in his remand as he is yet to undergo a polygraph (lie detector) test.

During the proceedings, the investigation officer (IO) stated that the PML-N leader has not yet handed over his mobile phone to the police. The accused had given his cellphone to his driver at the time of his arrest, he added.

The prosecutor, however, insisted that the test is mandatory to complete the investigation.

On April 27, the police took PML-N MNA Javed Latif into custody after a session court dismissed his bail.

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

13 mins ago
Annie Murphy admits she is sending ‘bribe’ to Dan Levy, But why?

Canadian actress Annie Murphy has revealed that she has been sending money...
CM Sindh
27 mins ago
‘Govt. will not tolerate violations of COVID-19 SOPs,’ Murad Ali Shah

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Monday directed concerned authorities...
Fawad Chaudhry Babar Awan
31 mins ago
Fawad Chaudhry, Babar Awan Hold Joint Press Conference Today

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain and Adviser on Parliamentary...
Oman bans Eid-Al-Fitr prayers
55 mins ago
Oman Bans Eid-Ul-Fitr Prayers; Mass Celebration Amidst COVID Spike

The government of Oman has banned public prayers during Eid-Ul-Fitr due to...
57 mins ago
Royal photographer praises Prince Philip’s incredible support to Queen

In November last year, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrated their 73rd...
Thisara Perera
1 hour ago
Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera announces retirement from international cricket

Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera has announced his retirement from international cricket...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

13 mins ago
Annie Murphy admits she is sending ‘bribe’ to Dan Levy, But why?

Canadian actress Annie Murphy has revealed that she has been sending money...
CM Sindh
27 mins ago
‘Govt. will not tolerate violations of COVID-19 SOPs,’ Murad Ali Shah

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Monday directed concerned authorities...
Fawad Chaudhry Babar Awan
31 mins ago
Fawad Chaudhry, Babar Awan Hold Joint Press Conference Today

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain and Adviser on Parliamentary...
Oman bans Eid-Al-Fitr prayers
55 mins ago
Oman Bans Eid-Ul-Fitr Prayers; Mass Celebration Amidst COVID Spike

The government of Oman has banned public prayers during Eid-Ul-Fitr due to...