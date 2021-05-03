Javed Latif’s physical remand extended in hate-speech case

A court in Lahore has on Monday extended the physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif for four days in a case registered against him on charges of inciting people against state institutions.

According to the details, Magistrate Zunaira Zafar extended the physical remand of PML-N MNA Javed Latif in the case pertaining to anti-state speeches.

Security officials produced Javed Latif before the court on the expiry of his previous four-day physical remand and requested an extension in his remand as he is yet to undergo a polygraph (lie detector) test.

During the proceedings, the investigation officer (IO) stated that the PML-N leader has not yet handed over his mobile phone to the police. The accused had given his cellphone to his driver at the time of his arrest, he added.

The prosecutor, however, insisted that the test is mandatory to complete the investigation.

On April 27, the police took PML-N MNA Javed Latif into custody after a session court dismissed his bail.