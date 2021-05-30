Double Click 728 x 90
K-P to Reopen Schools In 5 More Districts As COVID Cases Fall

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

30th May, 2021. 04:29 pm
The decision has been made to open educational institutions in 5 more districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following a decrease in cases of coronavirus.

According to the education department, educational institutions in Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu and Haripur will be opened from May 31.

Educational institutions in 21 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Institutions have been opened.

Note that, 56 more people have succumbed to the pandemic in the country, bringing the total number of deaths from Coronavirus to 20,736.

According to the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC), 55,965 people tested for the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, of which 2,697 cases were positive.

NCOC added that the rate of coronavirus positive cases in the country was 4.81%.

