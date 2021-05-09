Kabul School Blast: Shehbaz Sharif Rebukes the “brutal act of terrorism”

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has strongly rebuked the blast on girls’ school in the Afghan capital Kabul, which killed more than 50 people and left dozens wounded.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz wrote, “Heartbroken at the killing of innocent people, mostly students, in Kabul school blast. Strongly condemn this brutal act of terrorism. It revived heart-wrenching memory of the APS tragedy. Children do not deserve it anywhere in the world. Condolences to the people of Afghanistan.”

Several other prominent personalities and politicians condemned the heinous act of terrorism in Afghanistan.

Note that a blast near a secondary school in the Afghan capital, Kabul, killed at least 58 people and left dozens wounded on Saturday.

The blast reportedly took place as students were leaving the school building. According to the Ministry of Education, a large number of the injured are girls.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arain did not give a motive for the blast but confirmed that at least 40 people had been killed.

An Interior Ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the international news agency Reuters that most of the dead were students.

Ministry of Health spokesman Ghulam Dastgir Nizari said 46 injured had been taken to the hospital so far.

It should be noted that the United States had announced the withdrawal of all its troops from Afghanistan by September 11 and security in Kabul has been on high alert since then. Afghan officials claim that the Taliban have escalated violent attacks across the country.

No group has claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the Taliban had nothing to do with the attack. He condemned the attack.

Numerous photos show bags of dead and injured children lying on the road.

The attack took place in the western part of Kabul, where large numbers of Shia Muslims live. The so-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for several attacks in recent years.

According to Reuters, the Ministry of Education says that both boys and girls study in this school. The teaching process is continued in three shifts while the female students study in the second shift.