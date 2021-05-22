Double Click 970×250

Karachi: Security guard tortured by an influential person

Web Desk

22nd May, 2021. 03:08 pm
Karachi: Security guard

On Friday at Gulshan-e-Maymar, Karachi a security guard was tortured for not allowing an influential person’s child to play on the road.

A poor security guard has to pay a heavy amount for not allowing an influential person’s child to play near the road. As per the CCTV footage, the man can be seen angrily heading towards the poor security guard and straightaway attacking him.
After which he threatened the security guard with his weapon, but soon after this a man came in and mediates between them. The security guard fights back against the man but he kept brutally beating him, which caused him several head injuries.

karachi

According to the security guard, he only stopped his child from play on the road. He further said that because the man who attacked him is a powerful personality that’s why the police refused to file a case against him. He requested the responsible authorities to help him in getting justice and take particular action against the influential person.
This year in March, Amir Muhammad Husni, son of Senator Amir Muhammad Husni along with his guards who were carrying weapons tortured a hotel owner and his staff over a disagreement and threat them. Later harassed a woman sitting at the coffee shop in DHA, Karachi.

Not only this, Husni vehicles were not having number plates. Sindh government has banned the carrying of armed guards in private dress, but it seems like the orders have not been imposed.

