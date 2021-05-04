Karachi: Traders Oppose Closure Of Businesses From May 8

All Karachi Traders Alliance (KTA) delegation has on Monday met with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and expressed reservations over new COVID-19 limitations out in place by the National Command and Operating Centre (NCOC).

Traders have demanded the Sindh Governor to increase the market hours and also expressed displeasure over the closure of business activities from May 8 to May 16 as announced by the government due to the prevailing Coronavirus situation.

All Karachi Tajir Ittehad Chairman Atiq Mir had reacted to the Sindh government’s new policy for commercial activities amidst a nationwide third wave of Coronavirus.

“Changing the market closure days repeatedly is creating too much confusion,” he said.

He had also demanded that markets should be allowed to run late in the night during the month of Ramadan.

“Traders have spent billions on purchasing goods [in anticipation of demand] before Eid. Limiting market hours will only create problems for the common citizens,” he said.

Similarly, the All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiraan refused the government’s decision to shut markets two days every week.

Earlier on April 29, the NCOC had announced Eid holidays in the country from 10-15 May with tourism spots, public parks, and small bazaars to remain close on the occasion.

A notification by the official body had been issued. Other than essential services all shops, businesses and markets will remain shut during the Eid holidays, the notification read.

On the other hand, bakeries, fruit and vegetable shops, grocery, medical stores, vaccination centres will remain open during the holidays.