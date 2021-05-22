Kashmiris Face Same Repression As Palestinians: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that there are similarities between the issue of Palestine and Kashmir because Kashmiris also face the same repression as the Palestinians.

According to details, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has addressed a function in honour of the Pakistani community in Pakistan’s future mission in New York.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that our position on Kashmir is clear and unequivocal. If anyone wants to talk about it in a dignified manner we will reciprocate but there will be no bargaining in the Kashmir cause.

The Foreign Minister said that the welfare of Pakistanis live in abroad is one of the top priorities of our government and the role of the Pakistani community abroad is commendable.

He said that the government of Pakistan wants to give the right to Pakistanis living abroad to participate in elections in Pakistan through electoral reforms, the purpose of which is to empower Pakistanis abroad.

The Foreign Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was formulating a new policy on tourism that would significantly increase tourism.

He further said that we need to focus on cultural diplomacy to promote bilateral relations.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has called on the leadership of the U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Non-Proliferation led by Chair Ami Bera and Ranking Member Steve Chabot.

In a Tweet, the foreign minister wrote, “a broad-based & strategic partnership advances our shared interests, bilaterally & regionally.”

FM Qureshi further added, “spoke about Pakistan key role in facilitating a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan & stressed that peace is a shared responsibility of Afghan parties and key stakeholders.”

He also highlighted continuing human rights violations in IIOJK and said that resolution of the J&K dispute pivotal to stability in South Asia.

israels-intentions-are-very-dangerous-fm-qureshi