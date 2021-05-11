Double Click 970×250

KCCI appeals Sindh Govt. to allow business after Iftar till Seher for two days before Eid

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

11th May, 2021. 03:42 pm
The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Tuesday appealed to the Sindh government to allow business from Iftar to Sehri for two days before Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the details, the chamber has appealed to the Sindh government because of the relatively low number of coronavirus infections in Karachi city.

The chamber urged the government should provide relief to the traders and allow business in the city after Iftar till Sehri on Wednesday and Thursday.

Karachi Chamber President Shariq Vohra in his statement said that ‘since traders cooperated with the Sindh Government and followed the orders of lockdown, now it’s time for the Sindh leadership to address our issues and take necessary action in this regard.

Earlier Federal Planning Asad Umar announced that businesses won’t be allowed to reopen after 6 pm and banned all indoor and outdoor dining as well.

The decision was taken as the country continues to battle the third wave of the deadly virus.

