Key TTP Commander Mufti Khalid Found Murdered In Afghanistan

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

30th May, 2021. 10:09 am
Mufti Khalid, a key militant commander linked to banned militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has been killed by unknown individuals across the border in Afghanistan.

According to reports, Mufti Khalid was shot dead and his body was found in the Afghan province of Kunar, adjacent to Pakistan’s tribal districts of Bajaur and Mohmand.

Mufti Khalid’s death has not been confirmed or denied by the TTP or the Afghan government.

According to the media reports, Mufti Khalid was involved in an attack on a political rally during the 2008 election campaign. The attack killed 36 people and injured 17.

The reports further added that Mufti Khalid was also allegedly involved in the December 20, 2016 attack on Bacha Khan University in Charsadda.

The attack on Bacha Khan University killed 19 people and injured 17.

Similarly, Mufti Khalid is accused of attacking a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) building and a bus in Badaber, a suburb of Peshawar.

Also in February last year, there were reports of former TTP deputy commander Mufti Khalid being killed in a clash with Afghan security forces. However, a TTP spokesman denied the allegations at the time.

Mufti Khalid was also called Sheikh Khalid. He belonged to the Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dozens of leading militant commanders across the border have been killed in Afghanistan over the past few years by the banned TTP and its defectors, the militant group ISIS.

Among those killed were Mullah Fazlullah, Mangal Bagh Afridi, Shahidullah Shahid, Abdullah Orakzai and others.

Mushtaq Yousafzai, a senior journalist and analyst, told VOA that extremists hiding across the border in Afghanistan are now divided into different groups that have weakened them.

He said TTP-linked militants were now known on a regional basis. That is, fighters from Swat, Waziristan, Mohmand, Bajaur, Kurram, Khyber, Orakzai and other areas have formed their own groups.

Mushtaq Yousafzai added that the Pakistani Taliban who have joined the Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan are safe while the rest are insecure and divided.

