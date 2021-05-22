According to the media report, in Khanewal, two brothers were killed and one person injured when a truck hit their motorcycle.

The incident occurred in the Pirowal area of Khanewal, where an overspeeding truck unable to control itself and smashed into a motorcycle on which three people (two brothers and a person) were riding. Due to the accident, two brothers died on the spot, however, another person was severely injured.

According to the people present at the scene told that the incident occurred due to the carelessness of the truck driver. Rescue officials shifted the dead bodies and injured to a nearby hospital for Medico-legal formalities.

In May this year, five people of a family (two men and three children) died and injured four in an accident at Pirmahal. According to Rescue officials, nine members of a family were heading towards Pirmahal from Khanewal in a motorcycle rickshaw.

A tractor-trolley smashed into them, three people (Munir Ahmad, Muhammad Tariq, Arsalan, and Asad) dead on the spot, while a child Hamza died at DHQ hospital.

In February this year, two people died when a mini-truck collides with a car near Khanewal. A car travelling to Multan from Sahiwal crashed with a mini-truck near Khanewal, where two people died on the spot and injured three others.

According to the people at the scene, the accident happened when the truck took an unexpected U-turn. Rescue officials shifted the dead bodies and injured people to the nearby Hospital.

Last year in May, a man died in a road accident when he along with his wife and children head towards Multan in a car when the car hit a road divider on Khanewal-Multan Motorway near Khanewal.