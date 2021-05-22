Double Click 970×250

Khanewal: Two brothers killed in road accident

Web Desk

22nd May, 2021. 02:11 pm
Adsense 300×600
Khanewal accident

According to the media report, in Khanewal, two brothers were killed and one person injured when a truck hit their motorcycle.

The incident occurred in the Pirowal area of Khanewal, where an overspeeding truck unable to control itself and smashed into a motorcycle on which three people (two brothers and a person) were riding. Due to the accident, two brothers died on the spot, however, another person was severely injured.

According to the people present at the scene told that the incident occurred due to the carelessness of the truck driver. Rescue officials shifted the dead bodies and injured to a nearby hospital for Medico-legal formalities.

In May this year, five people of a family (two men and three children) died and injured four in an accident at Pirmahal. According to Rescue officials, nine members of a family were heading towards Pirmahal from Khanewal in a motorcycle rickshaw.

A tractor-trolley smashed into them, three people (Munir Ahmad, Muhammad Tariq, Arsalan, and Asad) dead on the spot, while a child Hamza died at DHQ hospital.

In February this year, two people died when a mini-truck collides with a car near Khanewal. A car travelling to Multan from Sahiwal crashed with a mini-truck near Khanewal, where two people died on the spot and injured three others.

According to the people at the scene, the accident happened when the truck took an unexpected U-turn. Rescue officials shifted the dead bodies and injured people to the nearby Hospital.

Last year in May, a man died in a road accident when he along with his wife and children head towards Multan in a car when the car hit a road divider on Khanewal-Multan Motorway near Khanewal.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Jennifer Lopez
11 mins ago
Did Alex Rodriguez accept Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck as a couple?

American former professional baseball shortstop, Alex Rodriguez is still trying to wrap...
Internet Explorer
15 mins ago
Internet Explorer To Retire After 25 years, announces Microsoft

Microsoft has recently said that it is retiring Internet Explorer, the browser...
FM Qureshi Calls On Leadership Of U.S. House of Representatives
2 hours ago
FM Qureshi Calls On Leadership Of U.S. House of Representatives

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has called on the leadership of the...
MTJ brand publicity by critics
2 hours ago
Maulana Tariq Jamil Thanks Critics For Free Publicity Of His Brand ‘MTJ’

Famed religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has extended thankfulness to all the critics...
2 hours ago
Jannat Mirza Refutes Engagement Rumours With TikToker Umer Butt

Famed TikTok star Jannat Mirza, who recently announced to settle in Japan, has...
Nigeria: Army Chief, 10 Others Killed In Air Force Plane Crash
2 hours ago
Nigeria: Army Chief, 10 Others Killed In Air Force Plane Crash

Nigerian Army Chief Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru has died in a plane...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Suhana Khan
6 mins ago
Suhana Khan Gets Showered With Birthday Love From Her Besties

Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan turns 21 today, here are some cute...
Jennifer Lopez
11 mins ago
Did Alex Rodriguez accept Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck as a couple?

American former professional baseball shortstop, Alex Rodriguez is still trying to wrap...
Internet Explorer
15 mins ago
Internet Explorer To Retire After 25 years, announces Microsoft

Microsoft has recently said that it is retiring Internet Explorer, the browser...
FM Qureshi Calls On Leadership Of U.S. House of Representatives
2 hours ago
FM Qureshi Calls On Leadership Of U.S. House of Representatives

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has called on the leadership of the...