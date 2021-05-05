Double Click 970×250

Khushab By-Poll Result: PML-N Candidate Leads In Punjab Assembly Seat

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

05th May, 2021. 07:46 pm
Polling in the PP-84 constituency of Punjab Assembly in Khushab has ended after which the process of counting of votes is underway.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, the results of 28 out of 229 polling stations in the PP-84 Khushab by-election have been received by Bol News.

According to the results, Malik Moazzam of PML-N is at the first position with 7092 votes while Ali Hussain Baloch of PTI is at the second position with 5580 votes.

Polling for the by-election in Khushab started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm.

In PP-84, Ali Hussain Khan of PTI, Malik Moazzam Kallu of PML-N and Ghulam Habib Ahmed of PPP are in the fray.

Besides, Amjad Raza, Aurangzeb, Imran Haider Khan, Ilyas Khan Azad and Asghar Ali of the banned party are also contesting the elections.

It may be recalled that the PP-84 seat was vacated due to the death of PML-N’s Malik Waris Kallu.

