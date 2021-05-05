Double Click 970×250

Khushab: Polling Underway For PP-84 By-Election

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

05th May, 2021. 09:20 am
Adsense 300×600
Khushab: Polling Underway For PP-84 By-Election

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has organized PP-84 by-election (Punjab Assembly Seat) in Khushab, for which the process of polling is underway.

According to the details, the residents of Khushab in Punjab’s Sargodha district are exercising their right to vote for their preferred candidate for the seat that was left vacant after the death of PML-N MPA Malik Muhammad Waris Kallu, who died on March 12 from COVID-19.

The ECP has established 229 polling stations, including 666 polling booths — 344 for male and 322 for female voters. The total registered voters amount to 292,687 of which 155,104 are male and 137,583 female.

Muhammad Moazam of the PML-N, Ali Hussain of the PTI, Ghulam Habib of the PPP, and a candidate of the TLP are in the fray.

The Government has formed 10 teams that will monitor the electoral process to the announcement of the results.

The security officials deployed on the polling stations have been strictly directed to ensure security and smooth conduct of elections throughout the constituency and safe delivery of ballot boxes and other election materials at the polling booths.

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

Swiss Female Diplomat In Iran Dies After fall From High-Rise Building
9 hours ago
Swiss Female Diplomat In Iran Dies After fall From High-Rise Building

A senior female diplomat at the Swiss embassy in Tehran has died...
Biggest Problem Of Opposition Is Their Corruption Cases: Shaukat Yousafzai
9 hours ago
Biggest Problem Of Opposition Is Their Corruption Cases: Shaukat Yousafzai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai has said that the biggest problem...
PPP Has Become A Champion Of Rigging: Rana Tanveer Hussain
9 hours ago
PPP Has Become A Champion Of Rigging: Rana Tanveer Hussain

Chairman Public Accounts Committee Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that PPP has...
Hospitals in Sindh Put On High Alert On Eid-ul-Fitr
9 hours ago
Hospitals in Sindh Put On High Alert On Eid-ul-Fitr

Sindh government has issued a high alert in all hospitals of the...
American News Channel Shows Harrowing Scenes From Indian Hospital
9 hours ago
American News Channel Shows Harrowing Scenes From Indian Hospital

The health system was completely destroyed in the Indian state of Uttar...
Heavy Rains And Floods Kill 37 People In Afghanistan
10 hours ago
Heavy Rains And Floods Kill 37 People In Afghanistan

Floods and heavy rains in different provinces of Afghanistan have killed 37...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Currency Rates in Pakistan
3 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan on, 5th May 2021

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on 5th May 2021. Latest currency rates...
Gold Rate in Kuwait
4 hours ago
Kuwait Gold: Today Gold Rate in Kuwait, 5th May 2021

Wednesday: Gold Rate in Kuwait today Per 10 Gram – Check live...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
5 hours ago
UAE Dirham To PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Exchange Rate On, 5 May 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
5 hours ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR Rates on, 5th May 2021

Karachi: Today 1 BTC to PKR (Bitcoin TO PKR) according to the...