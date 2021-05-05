Khushab: Polling Underway For PP-84 By-Election

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has organized PP-84 by-election (Punjab Assembly Seat) in Khushab, for which the process of polling is underway.

According to the details, the residents of Khushab in Punjab’s Sargodha district are exercising their right to vote for their preferred candidate for the seat that was left vacant after the death of PML-N MPA Malik Muhammad Waris Kallu, who died on March 12 from COVID-19.

The ECP has established 229 polling stations, including 666 polling booths — 344 for male and 322 for female voters. The total registered voters amount to 292,687 of which 155,104 are male and 137,583 female.

Muhammad Moazam of the PML-N, Ali Hussain of the PTI, Ghulam Habib of the PPP, and a candidate of the TLP are in the fray.

The Government has formed 10 teams that will monitor the electoral process to the announcement of the results.

The security officials deployed on the polling stations have been strictly directed to ensure security and smooth conduct of elections throughout the constituency and safe delivery of ballot boxes and other election materials at the polling booths.