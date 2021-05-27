KP Announces 25% increase in government employees’ salaries

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has declared a 25% hike in the salaries of provincial government employees from June 2021.

While talking to media officials in Peshawar, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan announced the increase in the salaries of government employees by 25%.

He said Adhoc relief will also be announced for government servants in the upcoming budget.

Mahmood Khan said despite the financial crisis, the salaries of employees are being increased.

“Maximum relief will be provided to the employees,” the Chief Minister said.

He further added, “The minimum wages of labourers will also be enhanced from seventeen to twenty-one thousand per month from the in the upcoming budget.”

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has announced the increase in the salaries of Government employees by 25%. Minimum wages of the daily wagers also increased by 4,000 rupees, from 17,000 to 21,000 rupees per month. pic.twitter.com/EdPiL39U90 — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 27, 2021

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved the increase in the salaries of federal government employees.

Finance Ministry officials briefed the Prime Minister during the meeting. The meeting also discussed the burden on the national exchequer after the increase in salaries.

According to sources, the cabinet had approved the increase in the salaries of government employees through summary circulation.