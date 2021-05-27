Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

KP Announces 25% increase in government employees’ salaries

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

27th May, 2021. 12:52 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
KP government employee salaries to rise

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has declared a 25% hike in the salaries of provincial government employees from June 2021.

While talking to media officials in Peshawar, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan announced the increase in the salaries of government employees by 25%.

He said Adhoc relief will also be announced for government servants in the upcoming budget.

Mahmood Khan said despite the financial crisis, the salaries of employees are being increased.

“Maximum relief will be provided to the employees,” the Chief Minister said.

He further added, “The minimum wages of labourers will also be enhanced from seventeen to twenty-one thousand per month from the in the upcoming budget.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved the increase in the salaries of federal government employees.

Finance Ministry officials briefed the Prime Minister during the meeting. The meeting also discussed the burden on the national exchequer after the increase in salaries.

According to sources, the cabinet had approved the increase in the salaries of government employees through summary circulation.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Sheikh Rashid meets Murad Ali Shah
34 mins ago
Sheikh Rashid, CM Sindh Discuss Law & Order Situation Of the Province

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, who is on an official visit to...
ISPR Passing out Parade of Recruits from Pakistan Rangers Punjab
1 hour ago
ISPR: Passing out Parade of Recruits from Pakistan Rangers Punjab Held Today

The passing out parade ceremony of the 29th Course of Pakistan Rangers...
Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program Haripur
2 hours ago
“Change in climate will affect the future generations”: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday (today) said that the massive...
Anoushay Abbasi
3 hours ago
Actress Anoushay Abbasi Receives Intense Flak For Wearing revealing Outfits

Actress Anoushay Abbasi is receiving intense flak online after her multiple revealing...
Usman Mukhtar
3 hours ago
“This Has To Be A Joke” – Usman Mukhtar Reacts To New Marriage Draft Law

Pakistani showbiz's acclaimed actor Usman Mukhtar is baffled by this new draft...
CJP proposes name for LHC CJ
4 hours ago
CJP Proposes Name Of Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti for LHC Chief Justice post

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has proposed the name of...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Sheikh Rashid meets Murad Ali Shah
34 mins ago
Sheikh Rashid, CM Sindh Discuss Law & Order Situation Of the Province

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, who is on an official visit to...
ISPR Passing out Parade of Recruits from Pakistan Rangers Punjab
1 hour ago
ISPR: Passing out Parade of Recruits from Pakistan Rangers Punjab Held Today

The passing out parade ceremony of the 29th Course of Pakistan Rangers...
Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program Haripur
2 hours ago
“Change in climate will affect the future generations”: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday (today) said that the massive...
Anoushay Abbasi
3 hours ago
Actress Anoushay Abbasi Receives Intense Flak For Wearing revealing Outfits

Actress Anoushay Abbasi is receiving intense flak online after her multiple revealing...